Scotland has been producing hit TV shows for the best part of a century, and no shortage of small screen shows have been set here, but which ones are the most fondly remembered?

After a passionate response to The Scotsman’s ‘What’s the best Scottish film of all time’ poll, our minds began wandering to other forms of Scottish entertainment like TV. From satirical comedies to soap operas and so-called ‘Tartan Noir’ dramas, Scotland has produced some exemplary television over the last seventy years.

When we asked you, our Scotsman readers, ‘What’s the best Scottish TV show’ you responded with a wealth of absolute crackers that could make any Scots TV enthusiast well up with nostalgia or laughter.

Outlander (2014)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlander is a historical drama that is based on the eponymous novels by Diana Gabaldon. Aside from a gripping story and excellent acting, the show is also regularly praised for its inclusion of Scottish Gaelic - an endangered language of Scotland that novel writer Diana Gabaldon has featured prominently in order to support its survival.

Taggart (1983)

“There’s been a murder!” Yes, that iconic line is brought to you by the hit Scottish detective TV show that aired on our screens in the 80s. It follows the gritty adventures of a Glaswegian police detective as he investigates a slew of crimes in the Maryhill area.

Still Game (2002)

Taggart (1983)

Still Game was the most popular answer from our Scotsman readers with some crowning it ‘the best example of Scottish comedy’. It follows pensioners Jack and Victor, residents of Craiglang, who go about their lives with other beloved characters like Navid, Winston, Isa, Boaby the barman and Tam.

Gary: Tank Commander (2009)

This show originated as a one-off pilot for More4 back in 2008 under the title of ‘Gary’s War’ but it went on to see much more success. This Scottish sitcom, written and created by Greg McHugh, ended up becoming a BAFTA award-winning series.

Scotch and Wry (1978)

Still Game (2002)

A Scottish comedy sketch show classic produced by BBC Scotland that features the late Rikki Fulton along with other memorable characters like Supercop and the REV. I.M. Jolly. It had a fantastic run as the show entertained us for 15 years.

Gary Tank Commander (2009)