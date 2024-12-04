Couple wanted for 'wonderful' £60k dream job with house in Scottish Highland village
A “wonderful” opportunity has arisen for a couple seeking a new start in the Highlands.
A couple is being sought to run a number of self-catering properties close to the village of Braemar on Royal Deeside.
Included in the package is a £60,000 salary, plus a house - and even money towards utility bills. Recruitment agency Greycoat Lumleys said the properties were privately owned by a family.
The couple will maintain two properties and surrounding land at two properties - with a third holiday home to be added in the near future. Housekeeping, laundry and ironing are included in the duties.
As well as preparing the properties for changeovers of guests, the couple will also meet and greet new arrivals and help them get the best out of their visit to the area.
They will also be expected to keep the family informed of any issues linked to the properties and guests, with “excellent communication skills” a must.
Greycoat Lumleys described the job as a “wonderful opportunity” for a couple who are “able to manage their own duties and responsibilities working in a wonderful location near to Braemar, Scotland”.
Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.
The start date for the job is January or February next year. Included in the package is a two-bedroom property and pets are allowed - within reason.
Council tax is covered by the owners, who are also willing to contribute to the cost of utility bills.
Braemar has enjoyed a revival as a tourist draw in recent years given rising numbers of visitors to nearby Balmoral Castle, the King’s Scottish holiday retreat, and several developments in the village from international art dealers Iwan and Manuel Wirth.
They have transformed the Fife Arms Hotel into a five-star hospitality business and are leading the redevelopment of a second hotel in the village. A trail of artworks now runs through Braemar.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.