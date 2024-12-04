Couple wanted for 'wonderful' £60k dream job with house in Scottish Highland village

The job in the Scottish Highlands ticks some serious boxes for the right couple

A “wonderful” opportunity has arisen for a couple seeking a new start in the Highlands.

A couple is being sought to run a number of self-catering properties close to the village of Braemar on Royal Deeside.

Braemar in Aberdeenshire. A couple is being sought for a "wonderful" role running holiday accommodation around the village with the role coming with a £60,000 salary and a house. | Getty Images

Included in the package is a £60,000 salary, plus a house - and even money towards utility bills. Recruitment agency Greycoat Lumleys said the properties were privately owned by a family.

The couple will maintain two properties and surrounding land at two properties - with a third holiday home to be added in the near future. Housekeeping, laundry and ironing are included in the duties.

As well as preparing the properties for changeovers of guests, the couple will also meet and greet new arrivals and help them get the best out of their visit to the area.

They will also be expected to keep the family informed of any issues linked to the properties and guests, with “excellent communication skills” a must.

Greycoat Lumleys described the job as a “wonderful opportunity” for a couple who are “able to manage their own duties and responsibilities working in a wonderful location near to Braemar, Scotland”.

The start date for the job is January or February next year. Included in the package is a two-bedroom property and pets are allowed - within reason.

Council tax is covered by the owners, who are also willing to contribute to the cost of utility bills.

Braemar has enjoyed a revival as a tourist draw in recent years given rising numbers of visitors to nearby Balmoral Castle, the King’s Scottish holiday retreat, and several developments in the village from international art dealers Iwan and Manuel Wirth.