Braemar is the most stylish place to live in Scotland, according to a new survey.

The royal town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in Scotland was Kelvingrove in Glasgow, Ballatar was third, Culross was fourth and Dunblane was fifth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a filming location;

Braemar, the most stylish place to live in Scotland.

Braemar was used as a location for the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including throughout Scotland.

Braemar was eighth on the main national list which was won by Grassington in North Yorkshire where the hit TV drama All Creatures Great and Small is filmed.

A tourism hot spot, Braemar is a sophisticated village in the heart of beautiful Aberdeenshire. Located within the Cairngorms National Park and close to the River Dee, it has been a favourite with the royal family for years and is close to their Scottish retreat Balmoral.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Braemar is the most stylish place to live in Scotland.

“All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60, particularly around Scotland. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town or village as a location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their localities. It shows that style can be achieved whatever your budget - and that is very true of furniture.”

Furniturebox provides a choice of premium furniture representing value, quality and style with the very best contemporary and modern designs.

Furniturebox was founded by former school friends Monty George and Dan Beckles, both aged 26, eight years ago and is already a rival to Dunelm, Habitat and Ikea as one of the UK’s leading furniture brands.

George and Beckles are part of a new breed of ‘Gen Z entrepreneurs’ creating ecommerce businesses worth millions.

Find out the full list of the UK’s 60 most stylish places in Furniturebox’s guide.

Most stylish places to live in Scotland in 2024

1 Braemar

2 Kelvingrove in Glasgow

3 Ballatar

4 Culross

5 Dunblane

6 Inverness

7 Melrose

8 Selkirk

9 Peebles