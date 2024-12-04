Town cancels 'Rudolph' visits as Scottish Highlands reindeer banned from travel due to viral disease

The reindeer will no longer be travelling south from the Highlands due to the risk posed by a viral disease

A town had to cancel its Christmas "Rudolph visits" due to restrictions caused by a viral disease to reindeer.

The reindeer, which have traditionally travelled from Scotland to accompany Santa at the Festivals of Christmas in Beverley, Yorkshire, have been banned from taking part due to government restrictions.

The reindeer from the Cairngorms are not travelling south this winter. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Set to take place on December 8, the reindeer travel from the Cairngorm Reindeer Centre. However, due to transmission of the bluetongue virus in East Riding of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, it has no longer become safe for the deer to make the journey.

Bluetongue is a notifiable insect-borne viral disease that affects sheep, cattle, other ruminants such as goats, and camelids such as llamas.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding Council, said: "We are disappointed that the reindeers will not feature at this year's festival. But as the welfare of the animals is of upmost importance, we have been directed by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs that they are unable to travel into our area.