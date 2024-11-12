Notorious commentator offers discounted accommodation at US president-elect’s showpiece property

Donald Trump’s most prestigious international hotel and golf resort is to host a show by far-right activist Katie Hopkins, sparking political condemnation and calls for the event to be scrapped.

The Scotsman can reveal the widely-condemned commentator, who achieved notoriety in the wake of incendiary remarks about migrants, race and the Manchester Arena bombing, is scheduled to hold a performance at the US president-elect’s Turnberry property in South Ayrshire next year.

While Mr Trump and Ms Hopkins have repeatedly praised and supported one another on social media over the years, the event marks a new chapter in their association. Mr Trump’s property is setting aside its grand ballroom - a venue ordinarily reserved for weddings and corporate functions - for the 90-minute-long show, while Ms Hopkins is offering her supporters discounted accommodation at Turnberry.

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens and a long-standing critic of Mr Trump, hit out at Turnberry for hosting a “hate-monger” whom he described as being “on the toxic and extreme fringes of politics”. He said Scotland’s national tourism body should not promote Mr Trump’s property if it is to be used as a “far right political platform”.

Far right commentator, katie Hopkins and US president-elect, Donald Trump, have exchanged praise on social media over the years. Picture: PA | PA

The Scotsman understands the scheduled performance by Ms Hopkins has caused disquiet among some members of Turnberry golf club, as well as some staff at Mr Trump’s hotel. Having long sought to demarcate its luxury tourism offering from Mr Trump’s political brand, one employee described the show by Ms Hopkins as “the worst kind of dog whistle politics”.

Relations between Mr Trump and Ms Hopkins date back nearly a decade. She has repeatedly posted messages of support for Mr Trump on social media. On the morning his election victory was confirmed, she posted a congratulatory message on X.

Mr Trump, who is set to begin a second term in the White House in January, has retweeted several of her posts. The 78 year-old has also directly praised Ms Hopkins on the platform when it was known as Twitter, describing her as a “respected columnist”.

Ms Hopkins has repeatedly attracted criticism for her views, including an incident where she compared migrants to cockroaches and another when she claimed that a photograph of a drowned three-year old Syrian refugee had been staged.

Getty

In 2017, she caused anger when she tweeted there must be a “final solution” to dealing with terrorists following the Manchester Arena attack. She later changed the term “final solution” to “true solution”, describing the earlier phrase as a “mis-type”.

That same year, she was ordered to pay food writer Jack Monroe £24,000 in damages, plus £107,000 in legal costs, in a libel action brought after a row over two tweets which Ms Monroe said caused “serious harm” to her reputation.

In 2020, Ms Hopkins had her Twitter account permanently suspended for violating the platform's “hateful conduct” policy. But since the site was bought over by Elon Musk and renamed, her announct has been reinstated with nearly 1.2 million followers. The following year, the Australian government cancelled Ms Hopkins’ visa and deported her after posting online about flouting quarantine rules during the pandemic.

Several of the 49 year-old’s shows have been cancelled over the years amid criticism. She had been scheduled to make an appearance at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre last year, but the show was pulled following a backlash.

Katie Hopkins is offering discounted accommodation at Donald Trump's resort ahead of her show at the South Ayrshire venue. Picture: PA | PA

The Turnberry event, due to take place in June next year, is billed as a stand-up comedy show, part of a tour titled ‘‘Batsh*t Bonkers Britain’. The hotel’s 500-seater ballroom is in stark contrast to other venues Ms Hopkins will be playing, which include social clubs and sports complexes. Ms Hopkins has promoted the performance online, but Trump Turnberry has not done so on any of its social media channels.

Tickets range from £34 to £54, although Ms Hopkins’s website is also promoting a “VIP dinner package” for £300 per person, which would allow people to dine with her in Turnberry’s Ailsa Craig suite the evening before. “This intimate and exclusive event will give all attendees the perfect opportunity to meet and converse with Katie and other guests,” the site states.

Her website is also offering people a 20 per cent accommodation discount at Mr Trump’s property, and provides a run down of round costs at Turnberry’s golf courses, advising people to book as far in advance as possible given tee times are “very busy” during the summer season.

The website through which tickets for the show can be sold is promoting discounted accommodation at Trump Turnberry. | Scotsman

Promoting the event, the site adds those attending would have a “proper belly laugh”, and describes the show as a “laugh out loud escape for all the adults in your family”. The post advises prospective audience members the show may include strobe lighting and “loud, high-pitched whistles”.

Mr Harvie said: “Katie Hopkins has built her career on pushing the same kind of vile and dehumanising views as Donald Trump, so it is unsurprising that she would feel so welcome at one of his venues.”

The Scottish Greens co-leader added: “It is obvious why Turnberry staff are so appalled to be hosting events like this. I hope that their management listens to them and that they halt this event and put a stop to all promotions with hate-mongers like Katie Hopkins.

"I expect VisitScotland will also need to make sure none of their resources are used to promote Trump’s business if they are to be used as far right political platforms.”

A spokesman for Trump Turnberry said: “We can not comment on any client booking at the hotel past or future without their consent.”