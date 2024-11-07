John Swinney blasted over congratulations for 'misogynist' Donald Trump
The co-leader of the Scottish Greens has labelled Donald Trump a misogynist, a climate denier, a fraudster, a conspiracy monger and a racist in Holyrood.
Patrick Harvie launched the attack as he criticised First Minister John Swinney for congratulating Mr Trump on his election as US president. Mr Swinney said he had a duty to “engage with other governments and to represent the people of Scotland in that process”.
Speaking during First Minister’s Questions, Mr Harvie said: “Yesterday, the First Minister offered his congratulations to the convicted felon Donald Trump on his re-election.
“Writing officially, on behalf of the Scottish Government, he wrote that he is sure Scotland's cultural and social ties with the US will flourish during the presidency of a misogynist, a climate denier, a fraudster, a conspiracy monger, a racist, a far-right politician who tried to overturn an election result both covertly and by inciting violence.
“Words fail me. What social and cultural ties does the First Minister really think will benefit from a relationship with such a man? And more importantly, what has the First Minister done so far to reach out to the marginalised and vulnerable people whose lives are most directly threatened by a second Trump term?”
Mr Swinney said there were “deep cultural, social and economic ties between Scotland and the United States of America”.
He said: “I think they’re important. They’re important for employment in our economy, they’re important for the cultural expression of our country and for the way in which we are able to pursue those objectives.
“So whilst there are very clearly ... very big, real differences in expression and in priority and in way of life between me and Donald Trump, I cannot deny the existence of links between Scotland and the United States. And regardless of the presidential choice in the United States, I want to maintain good relationships between Scotland and the United States.”
Mr Swinney said the concerns of those who feel marginalised were something he wrestled with “every single day as First Minister”.
On Wednesday, he raised concerns Mr Trump’s election could hit Scottish jobs, arguing proposed tariffs on whisky and other products posed a “very real” threat.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.