Police have named the 36-year-old as Alistair J Stewart

Tributes have been paid to a 36-year-old man who died following a collision with an ambulance on the A98 near Buckie.

Alistair J Stewart, a welder from Ardersier, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday after police were called at around 6.50am to a collision involving a blue Renault Megane and an Ambulance on the A98 at Arradoul.

His family released the following statement: “He was a welder at Forsyths Buckie, he was born in Inverness in November 1988 and then brought up in Ardersier and attended Culloden Academy.

“He attended Global Highland Skills Academy to be trained as a welder.

“He married Mikaela in July 2022 following an 11-year relationship and became a stepdad to Grace and Leon and Grandad to baby Finn. He was a loving husband.

“Alistair was a beloved son to Grace and Neil Stewart, of Ardersier. He is a much loved brother to Mhairi and Alan, and caring uncle to Rhys, Eryn, Owen and Jack, he'll be sorely missed by us all.”

She said: “We as a family would love to give Alistair the best celebration of life as he sure deserves as he was the most kind hearted and loved man to walk this earth.

“If you can help with anything no matter how big or small we would be so eternally grateful. No one should have to lose their loved one so tragically.”

Two male paramedics and a male patient from the ambulance were also taken to hospital for treatment, however none of their injuries are thought to be serious.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Dave Cooper from the Road Policing Unit, Elgin said: “Our thoughts are with Alistair’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicles prior to the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”