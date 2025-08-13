Dumfries crime: Man, 33, seriously assaulted and robbed in early morning attack

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2025, 08:50 BST
The 33-year-old was attacked on Sunday morning

Police in Dumfries are appealing for information after a 33-year-old man was seriously assaulted and robbed in an early morning attack.

He was walking on Glasgow Road, near Cuckoobridge, between 5am and 6.30am on Sunday when he was approached by a man reported to be around 40 years old, who assaulted him and robbed him of personal items.

The 33-year-old had to attend Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Detective Constable Grant Middlemiss said: “Enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forwardplaceholder image
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward | PA

"If you were within the area of Glasgow Road, Dumfries between 5am and 6.30am on Sunday morning and have any information or dash-cam footage or which may assist us in our investigation, please contact police."

If you have information, you can contact 101 quoting incident number 1490 of August 10.

Alternatively, you can make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

