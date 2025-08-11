Moray crash: Four taken to hospital as road closed after A98 crash involving car and ambulance
A Moray road has closed as four people have been taken to hospital after a car and ambulance crash.
Emergency services were called to the A98 at Arradoul after a crash involving a car and an ambulance at around 6.50am on Monday.
The A98 at Buckie is now closed at the A990 and A942 junctions. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Three ambulances, an air ambulance and a critical care paramedic (CCP) were dispatched to the scene.
They transported three patients to Dr Gray’s Hospital and one patient by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Their conditions are currently unknown.
The fire service have confirmed two appliances were sent to the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “The A98 near Buckie is closed at the A990 and A942 junctions following a serious crash involving a car and an ambulance.
“Emergency services were called to the A98 at Arradoul around 6.50am on Monday, August 11.
