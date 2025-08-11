Moray crash: Four taken to hospital as road closed after A98 crash involving car and ambulance

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 11:29 BST
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

A Moray road has closed as four people have been taken to hospital after a car and ambulance crash.

Emergency services were called to the A98 at Arradoul after a crash involving a car and an ambulance at around 6.50am on Monday.

The A98 at Buckie is now closed at the A990 and A942 junctions. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Three ambulances, an air ambulance and a critical care paramedic (CCP) were dispatched to the scene.

They transported three patients to Dr Gray’s Hospital and one patient by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

Emergency services remain on the scene.placeholder image
Emergency services remain on the scene. | John Devlin

The fire service have confirmed two appliances were sent to the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “The A98 near Buckie is closed at the A990 and A942 junctions following a serious crash involving a car and an ambulance.

“Emergency services were called to the A98 at Arradoul around 6.50am on Monday, August 11.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

