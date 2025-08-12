The road was closed for ten hours on Monday

A man has been arrested in connection with a crash on the A952 near Cortes, which left three people with serious injuries.

Police were called to a collision involving a black Mercedes C200 and a black Honda Civic at around 2.20pm on Monday.

The 70-year-old female driver and 92-year-old male passenger of the Mercedes remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The 34-year-old male driver and 53-year-old female passenger of the Civic were also taken to hospital, with the 53-year-old’s injuries described as serious. The driver was later released.

The road was closed for around 10 hours and reopened shortly after midnight.

Police said a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Pete Henderson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to come forward.

“We would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area around the time of the crash to review it and contact us if it could assist with our investigation.”