Scots superbike rider put in induced coma after crash during championship race
A Scottish superbike rider has been put into an induced coma following a crash on Saturday.
Callum Grigor, from Wishaw, came off his bike after colliding with another rider during the Pirelli National Superstock Championship race at Donington Park in Leicestershire.
Mr Grigor crashed on the opening lap of the race, on the approach to Goddards Corner, before colliding with fellow British rider Nathan Harrison.
Medics attended immediately, and Mr Grigor was found in a “serious condition”.
A statement on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship website said he required “immediate trackside intervention” which included being put into an induced coma.
It said Mr Harrison was treated also the medical centre for an isolated limb injury, and both riders were transferred to the trauma centre at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
Founded in 1988, the Bennetts British Superbike Championship is one of the biggest bike series in the world. It features superbike-class motorcycles which are capable of reaching up to 200mph, with riders frequently losing control as they push the bike’s limit.
The Pirelli National Superstock Championship is part of the support series that runs alongside the British Superbike Championship.
