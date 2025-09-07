The Scot was taken to rushed to a hospital in Nottingham after being found in a “serious condition”.

A Scottish superbike rider has been put into an induced coma following a crash on Saturday.

Callum Grigor, from Wishaw, came off his bike after colliding with another rider during the Pirelli National Superstock Championship race at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

Mr Grigor crashed on the opening lap of the race, on the approach to Goddards Corner, before colliding with fellow British rider Nathan Harrison.

Medics attended immediately, and Mr Grigor was found in a “serious condition”.

Scots superbike rider Callum Grigor is from Wishaw in North Lanarkshire | Getty Images

A statement on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship website said he required “immediate trackside intervention” which included being put into an induced coma.

It said Mr Harrison was treated also the medical centre for an isolated limb injury, and both riders were transferred to the trauma centre at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Callum Grigor carries the Glasgow 2014 Queen's Baton at Wishaw Academy Primary School | Getty Images

Founded in 1988, the Bennetts British Superbike Championship is one of the biggest bike series in the world. It features superbike-class motorcycles which are capable of reaching up to 200mph, with riders frequently losing control as they push the bike’s limit.