Six people were taken to hospital.

A teenager has died following a two-car crash on an Angus road that left six people in hospital.

Police were called to the B966 between Edzell and Inchbare at around 9.30pm on Thursday to a report of a crash involving a blue Ford Fiesta and white Kia Ceed.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Fiesta, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers of the Fiesta - a 17-year-old female, 17-year-old male and two men aged 18 and 23 - were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

The driver of the Kia, a 43-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old male passenger were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

The road was closed for investigations to be carried out and reopened around 8am on Friday.

‘Enquiries ongoing’ into fatal crash that closed road for around 10 hours

Sergeant Mike Guild said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I would ask anyone who was in the area at that time to get in touch.

“Any drivers with dash-cam footage which may have captured the crash or the events leading up to it are also urged to contact us.