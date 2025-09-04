Aberdeenshire crash: Ellon residential street closed after car and lorry crash
An Aberdeenshire road is closed after a crash involving a car and a lorry.
Police were called to the Ellon crash on Riverside Road around 3.05pm on Thursday. Emergency services remain in attendance.
It is not yet known if there have been any serious injuries. The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.
People asked to ‘avoid the area’
Riverside Road has been closed between South Road and Hillhead Road. A police cordon remains in place and officers are on the scene.
Officers are asking people to avoid the area if possible and use an alternative route.
