Emergency services are on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Aberdeenshire road is closed after a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Police were called to the Ellon crash on Riverside Road around 3.05pm on Thursday. Emergency services remain in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not yet known if there have been any serious injuries. The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The road is closed between South Road and Hillhead Road. | Google

People asked to ‘avoid the area’

Riverside Road has been closed between South Road and Hillhead Road. A police cordon remains in place and officers are on the scene.