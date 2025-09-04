Aberdeenshire crash: Ellon residential street closed after car and lorry crash

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 4th Sep 2025, 16:52 BST
Emergency services are on the scene.

An Aberdeenshire road is closed after a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Police were called to the Ellon crash on Riverside Road around 3.05pm on Thursday. Emergency services remain in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is not yet known if there have been any serious injuries. The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The road is closed between South Road and Hillhead Road.placeholder image
The road is closed between South Road and Hillhead Road. | Google

People asked to ‘avoid the area’

Riverside Road has been closed between South Road and Hillhead Road. A police cordon remains in place and officers are on the scene.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area if possible and use an alternative route.

Related topics:Emergency servicesAberdeenshireEllonScotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice