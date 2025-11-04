Westlife add two extra Scottish shows to anniversary tour due to 'phenomenal' demand

Westlife have added more shows to their 25th Anniversary tour due to 'phenomenal' demand. | Contributed

Westlife will play two shows in Glasgow and two shows in Aberdeen as part of their 25th Anniversary tour next year.

Due to ‘phenomenal’ demand, Westlife have added extra shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen to their 25th anniversary tour.

The Irish trio were set to play just two shows in Scotland next year, but following huge demand from fans will now play two nights each at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

If you missed out on tickets the first time round, here’s what to know about Westlife’s new Scottish shows.

Westlife will play an additional show in Aberdeen on Tuesday, November 3 2026 with a new date at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro set for Thursday, October 1.

They have also added more dates in cities including Newcastle, Sheffield, London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Manchester.

Here’s Westlife’s Glasgow and Aberdeen 2026 tour dates

Tuesday, September 29 2026 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Wednesday, September 30 2026 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Thursday, October 1 2026 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tuesday, November 3 2026 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Tickets for Westlife’s new Glasgow and Aberdeen shows on sale now

Tickets for Westlife’s bonus shows in Scotland are already on sale, via sites including Ticketmaster, Live Nation and AXS.