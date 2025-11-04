Westlife add two extra Scottish shows to anniversary tour due to 'phenomenal' demand
Due to ‘phenomenal’ demand, Westlife have added extra shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen to their 25th anniversary tour.
The Irish trio were set to play just two shows in Scotland next year, but following huge demand from fans will now play two nights each at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Aberdeen’s P&J Live.
If you missed out on tickets the first time round, here’s what to know about Westlife’s new Scottish shows.
Westlife add extra dates to 2026 tour - including two bonus Scottish shows
Westlife will play an additional show in Aberdeen on Tuesday, November 3 2026 with a new date at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro set for Thursday, October 1.
They have also added more dates in cities including Newcastle, Sheffield, London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Manchester.
Here’s Westlife’s Glasgow and Aberdeen 2026 tour dates
- Tuesday, September 29 2026 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- Wednesday, September 30 2026 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Thursday, October 1 2026 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Tuesday, November 3 2026 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
Tickets for Westlife’s new Glasgow and Aberdeen shows on sale now
Tickets for Westlife’s bonus shows in Scotland are already on sale, via sites including Ticketmaster, Live Nation and AXS.
Glasgow Westlife tickets will cost between £59.25 and £134, while tickets for their show in Aberdeen will range from £59 to around £133. This isn’t including fees, and VIP tickets will cost more.
