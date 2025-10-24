Westlife announce two massive Scottish shows – here's what you need to know about tickets, presale and more
Westlife have announced they will play two huge arena shows in Scotland next year, as part of their 25th anniversary tour.
With 26 shows lined up for the UK and Ireland in 2026 - including both Glasgow and Aberdeen - the Irish pop group will then embark on a world tour with stops planned for France, Germany, Sweden and more.
The news follows the debut of their new single Chariot on BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills Breakfast Show.
Speaking about the upcoming tour and album, Westlife said: “This year marks 25 years since we started this incredible journey together and it still feels like only the beginning.
“The support from our fans has been unbelievable, and to celebrate with this world tour, new music, and a brand-new album feels truly special. We can’t wait to see you all on the road and share this next chapter together.”
Here’s how to get tickets to see Westlife in Glasgow and Aberdeen, including what you need to know about presale and ticket prices.
Westlife 2026 tour dates: Here’s when the band will play Aberdeen and Glasgow
The pop group will kick off their 2026 UK and Ireland tour with ten massive shows in Dublin, before heading over to the north-east of Scotland for a show at the P&J Live on Tuesday, September 29. They will then travel down to Glasgow for a gig at the OVO Hydro on Wednesday, September 30.
Westlife tour dates
- Tuesday, September 15 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena
- Wednesday, September 16 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena
- Friday, September 18 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena
- Saturday, September 19 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena
- Sunday, September 20 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena
- Tuesday, September 22 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena
- Wednesday, September 23 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena
- Thursday, September 24 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena
- Friday, September 25 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena
- Saturday, September 26 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena
- Tuesday, September 29 2026 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- Wednesday, September 30 2026 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Saturday, October 3 2026 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- Tuesday, October 6 2026 – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena
- Wednesday, October 7 2026 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- Friday, October 9 2026 – London, The O2
- Tuesday, October 13 2026 – Brighton, Centre
- Wednesday, October 14 2026 – Bournemouth, International Centre
- Friday, October 16 2026 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- Monday, October 19 2026 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- Thursday, October 23 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Live
- Tuesday, October 27 2026 – Belfast, SSE Arena
- Wednesday, October 28 2026 – Belfast, SSE Arena
- Thursday, October 29 2026 – Belfast, SSE Arena
- Friday, October 30 2026 – Belfast, SSE Arena
- Saturday, October 31 2026 – Belfast, SSE Arena
When do Westlife UK tour tickets go on sale?
General sale for Westlife tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, October 31 via sites including Ticketmaster and AXS.
For the best chance of purchasing tickets, make sure you register for an account with your preferred site ahead of the sale beginning, as well as updating any card/payment details for faster checkout.
Ensuring that you use only one device and browser tab will also help prevent any possible bot mix ups, as well as ensuring you have a stable internet connection.
Plus, sites such as Ticketmaster operate “waiting rooms” which open around 15 minutes before sales begin - though your place in the queue will be randomised.
Westlife presale
Unsurprisingly, there are several Westlife presales open to fans.
The big one, which will be available for all shows, is through Westlife themselves. This presale can be accessed by pre-ordering their upcoming album 25 - The Ultimate Collection on their website before 1pm on Tuesday, October 28 - though you can also just sign up using the “no purchase necessary” link. Album presale will then begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.
Also available across most upcoming tour dates is Live Nation presale for Westlife. Beginning at 10am on Thursday, October 30, you can access this presale by signing up for a My Live Nation account.
Then there is O2 Priority presale which covers a good number of Westlife shows for fans who are an O2 or Virgin Media customer. O2 Priority presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29 - this does include both Aberdeen and Glasgow.
Westlife presale Glasgow
If you’re hoping to see the Irish band at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow then there is one additional Westlife presale, though it is only open to OVO customers registered for OVO Live.
OVO presale for Westlife in Glasgow will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.
Westlife presale Aberdeen
If you’re in Aberdeen, however, there are two additional Westlife presales.
The first is for Three mobile customers, registered for Three+, which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.
The second Westlife presale is open to those who have signed up for the P&J Live newsletter and will begin at 10am on Thursday, October 30.
How much are Westlife tickets?
Ticket prices for Westlife will range from £50 to £133, according to the OVO Hydro.
While that includes some fees, looking at their upcoming show in Birmingham face value tickets appear to be priced between £50 and £105 - which is supported by the P&J Live website stating that prices will start from £50.
Fans trying to get Westlife tickets should keep this in mind, though prices will vary from venue to venue, based on seating, fees and more.
