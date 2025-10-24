Westlife are heading on tour next year, with shows set for Glasgow and Aberdeen. | Getty Images for The National Lo

Westlife have announced shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen to celebrate 25 years together - here’s everything you need to know about tickets, presales and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westlife have announced they will play two huge arena shows in Scotland next year, as part of their 25th anniversary tour.

With 26 shows lined up for the UK and Ireland in 2026 - including both Glasgow and Aberdeen - the Irish pop group will then embark on a world tour with stops planned for France, Germany, Sweden and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news follows the debut of their new single Chariot on BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills Breakfast Show.

Speaking about the upcoming tour and album, Westlife said: “This year marks 25 years since we started this incredible journey together and it still feels like only the beginning.

“The support from our fans has been unbelievable, and to celebrate with this world tour, new music, and a brand-new album feels truly special. We can’t wait to see you all on the road and share this next chapter together.”

Here’s how to get tickets to see Westlife in Glasgow and Aberdeen, including what you need to know about presale and ticket prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westlife 2026 tour dates: Here’s when the band will play Aberdeen and Glasgow

The pop group will kick off their 2026 UK and Ireland tour with ten massive shows in Dublin, before heading over to the north-east of Scotland for a show at the P&J Live on Tuesday, September 29. They will then travel down to Glasgow for a gig at the OVO Hydro on Wednesday, September 30.

Westlife tour dates

Tuesday, September 15 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena

Wednesday, September 16 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena

Friday, September 18 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday, September 19 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena

Sunday, September 20 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena

Tuesday, September 22 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena

Wednesday, September 23 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena

Thursday, September 24 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena

Friday, September 25 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday, September 26 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena

Tuesday, September 29 2026 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Wednesday, September 30 2026 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Saturday, October 3 2026 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Tuesday, October 6 2026 – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena

Wednesday, October 7 2026 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Friday, October 9 2026 – London, The O2

Tuesday, October 13 2026 – Brighton, Centre

Wednesday, October 14 2026 – Bournemouth, International Centre

Friday, October 16 2026 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Monday, October 19 2026 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Thursday, October 23 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Live

Tuesday, October 27 2026 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Wednesday, October 28 2026 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Thursday, October 29 2026 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Friday, October 30 2026 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Saturday, October 31 2026 – Belfast, SSE Arena

When do Westlife UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale for Westlife tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, October 31 via sites including Ticketmaster and AXS.

For the best chance of purchasing tickets, make sure you register for an account with your preferred site ahead of the sale beginning, as well as updating any card/payment details for faster checkout.

Ensuring that you use only one device and browser tab will also help prevent any possible bot mix ups, as well as ensuring you have a stable internet connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, sites such as Ticketmaster operate “waiting rooms” which open around 15 minutes before sales begin - though your place in the queue will be randomised.

Westlife presale

Unsurprisingly, there are several Westlife presales open to fans.

The big one, which will be available for all shows, is through Westlife themselves. This presale can be accessed by pre-ordering their upcoming album 25 - The Ultimate Collection on their website before 1pm on Tuesday, October 28 - though you can also just sign up using the “no purchase necessary” link. Album presale will then begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.

Westlife are set to celebrate 25 years in music. | Provided

Also available across most upcoming tour dates is Live Nation presale for Westlife. Beginning at 10am on Thursday, October 30, you can access this presale by signing up for a My Live Nation account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there is O2 Priority presale which covers a good number of Westlife shows for fans who are an O2 or Virgin Media customer. O2 Priority presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29 - this does include both Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Westlife presale Glasgow

If you’re hoping to see the Irish band at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow then there is one additional Westlife presale, though it is only open to OVO customers registered for OVO Live.

OVO presale for Westlife in Glasgow will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.

Westlife presale Aberdeen

If you’re in Aberdeen, however, there are two additional Westlife presales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first is for Three mobile customers, registered for Three+, which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.

The second Westlife presale is open to those who have signed up for the P&J Live newsletter and will begin at 10am on Thursday, October 30.

How much are Westlife tickets?

Ticket prices for Westlife will range from £50 to £133, according to the OVO Hydro.

While that includes some fees, looking at their upcoming show in Birmingham face value tickets appear to be priced between £50 and £105 - which is supported by the P&J Live website stating that prices will start from £50.