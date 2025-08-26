Glasgow’s best nurseries have been revealed in a new league table by The Times and The Sunday Times, which ranks every nursery and childcare provider in Scotland based on their Care Inspectorate ratings.

The care regulator awards grades ranging from six points for excellent to one point for unsatisfactory. Providers are graded across four categories - setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, and play and learning.

Using official data published by the Care Inspectorate, The Times and Sunday Times have published a full Scottish childcare league table.

You can find the list of Scotland’s best ranked nurseries here, and the country’s worst ranked nurseries here.

We’ve also put together a list of the top ten nurseries in Edinburgh.

Under the gradings system, the maximum combined points achievable is 24 - which would mean the nursery has secured top scores in each of the categories.

Based on the league table, here are the best rated nurseries in Glasgow:

1 . Green Acres Nursery Score: 24. Green Acres Nursery, in Jordanhill, offers care to children from the age of 12 weeks to 5 years. It is divided into four rooms, and has two outdoor spaces. The nursery’s prospectus says children have Spanish lessons on a weekly basis and meditate after lunch. Date graded: September 2, 2021 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . St. Mirin's Out of School Club Score: 24. St. Mirin's Out of School Club is run from St. Mirin's Primary School in the King's Park area of Glasgow. It offers care for school-age children up to 16 years of age, helping parents and families who may work irregular hours. In its most recent inspection report, it was noted for its inclusivity and empowerment of children. Date graded: January 17, 2020 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Cojac Centre Playscheme Score: 23. Cojac Centre Playscheme offers childcare for children and young people up to the age of 18 affected by disability. It operates from purpose built premises in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow, providing care on weekdays, weekends and during holiday times. Date graded: December 1, 2022 | Google Maps Photo Sales