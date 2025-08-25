Edinburgh’s best nurseries have been revealed in a new league table by The Times and The Sunday Times, which ranks every nursery in Scotland based on their Care Inspectorate gradings.

The regulator, which carries out inspections of nurseries, awards grades ranging from six points for excellent to one point for unsatisfactory.

Nurseries are graded across four categories - setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, and play and learning.

Using official data published by the care regulator, The Times and Sunday Times have published a full Scottish childcare league table.

Under the gradings system, the maximum combined points achievable is 24 - which would mean the nursery has secured top scores in each of the categories.

Based on the league table, here are the worst rated nurseries in Edinburgh:

Tynecastle Nursery School Score: 24. Tynecastle Nursery School, in the grounds of Tynecastle Stadium, offers day care for children aged two to primary school entry, with options from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday. Originally built in the 1930's, its new purpose-built space opened in 2018. Date graded: May 7, 2019

George Heriot's School Score: 24. George Heriot's School Nursery takes children for one year ahead of starting Primary One. The nursery is in a purpose-built building on George Heriot's campus, and includes a play area, mud kitchen and a wildlife garden. Fees for the 2025/26 year are £11,620 per annum. Date graded: May 7, 2019

George Watson's College Score: 24. George Watson's College offers an all-day nursery for children one year prior to joining school. Its campus spans 52 acres, while children also visit the school's facilities including its libraries, music rooms and assembly halls. It also offers breakfast, after-school and holiday clubs. Pre-school fees this year are £12,348 per annum. Date graded: February 21, 2019