Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have revealed the design for their new home kit.

The Hoops, who won their 54th Scottish league championship earlier this month, have unveiled the new ‘iconic’ shirt the team will be wearing as they look to defend their title next season.

As expected, the new jersey will feature the clubs traditional green-and-white hoops alongside a Celtic knot collar detail which the club say is ‘to represent the strong Celtic heritage which unites the club and our fans’. The kit will also be worn by the Celtic Women’s team, who recently celebrated their first ever Scottish Women’s Premier League title win.

Made by long-time Hoops kit makers Adidas, the green and white hooped kit is made using the manufacturers’ ‘moisture-managing aeroready technology’, which was designed in order to keep fans ‘dry in every condition’ and ‘comfortable whether you’re playing, supporting or representing your love for Celtic - home or away’.

Writing on their website, the club say the kit will also have: “Side-detailing on the matching shorts, creating a sleek, seamless transition to the shirt, and you can complete the 2024/25 Home Kit with white and green adidas x Celtic branded socks.”

How much is the new Celtic FC kit, Celtic FC new kit price?

The new Hoops home jersey will cost £70 for both adult men and women’s sizes. A long-sleeve version is available in men’s adult sizes, priced at £80.

The club have also offered fans an option to buy the kit without the team’s Dafabet sponsor emblazoned on the front of the shirt - this is also priced at £70. Junior shirt sizes are priced at £55, infant kits are priced at £50 with baby kits priced at £40.

When can I buy Celtic FC’s new kit, Celtic new kit release date?