Joseph Dempsey died when a corroded guardrail gave way and he fell to the tarmac below.

A Scottish airport company has been fined £144,050 for failures that led to the tragic death of a 59-year-old man.

Glasgow Prestwick Airport Limited pled guilty to a breach of health and safety legislation at Ayr Sheriff Court after Joseph Dempsey, an experienced member of the ground handling team, died when a corroded guardrail gave way and he fell to the tarmac below.

The procurator fiscal told the court the fatal incident happened at Prestwick Airport on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The prosecutor described how Mr Dempsey was preparing to unload cargo from an aircraft using a pallet loader.

He had positioned the loader and was repositioning a guardrail when it suddenly gave way and Mr Dempsey fell to the tarmac, about 10 feet below.

Joseph Dempsey was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in January 2023. | John Devlin.

Mr Dempsey’s colleagues immediately went to his assistance and paramedics attempted CPR and advanced life support.

These efforts proved unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive investigation found that one of the guardrail posts had completely fractured.

There were visible signs of significant corrosion, discolouration and flaking white paint around the area.

Metallurgical examination of the guardrail posts found differences in chemical composition, manufacturing, and wall thickness which indicated the posts were manufactured from two different tubing sections.

These welded sections were not a feature of the manufacturer’s original design and appear to have been modified while the loader was under the ownership of Prestwick Airport. The welds on both the guardrail posts contained defects which would allow moisture in, creating a corrosive environment and speeding up deterioration.

There was no record of any modification or repair to the loader guardrail involving welding and the maintenance programme in place at the time did not cover the parts of the guardrail where failure or deterioration could lead to health and safety risks.

Joseph Dempsey’s death ‘could have been avoided’

Speaking after the sentencing, Debbie Carroll, who leads on health and safety investigations for the COPFS, said: “Joseph Dempsey lost his life in circumstances which could have been avoided if Prestwick Airport had in place a suitable and adequate maintenance and inspection programme to ensure the equipment he was using was in a good state of repair.

“This prosecution should remind duty holders that a failure to fulfil their obligations can have fatal consequences and they will be held accountable for this failure.”

Graeme McMinn HM Principal Inspector of Health and Safety added: “Employers have an absolute legal duty to ensure that equipment they use at work is maintained in an efficient state and in good repair and full working order.

“This incident is a tragic reminder of what can result when that does not happen.”

The charge libelled by the Procurator Fiscal and accepted by the company is that they failed to ensure that the pallet loader was maintained and in good repair.

They failed to have in place a suitable and adequate maintenance and inspection programme to identify deterioration of and corrosion to the safety guardrails fitted to the container loader.

As a consequence of Prestwick Airport’s failure, Joseph Dempsey fell from the platform when part of a safety guardrail gave way due to corrosion and sustained severe injuries from which he died.