Donald Trump: 22 behind-the-scenes pictures from US President's five-day Scotland visit

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2025, 18:03 BST

Donald Trump met Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney during his visit.

New pictures have been revealed that show US President Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland last month.

Mr Trump’s Air Force One landed in Prestwick on Friday, July 25 and he remained in the country for the following four days on a working holiday.

He spent time at his golf course in Turnberry where he met Prime Minister Keir Starmer and also met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to announce a trade deal between the EU and the US.

Afterwards, on Monday, he travelled to his second resort in Aberdeenshire where he met First Minister John Swinney and then opened his new golf course on Tuesday before leaving the country.

The White House have now released images, including behind-the-scenes photos of the trip.

Here are 22 pictures from the US President’s five days in the country.

President Donald Trump pictured as he arrived at Prestwick Airport.

1. Trump touches down in Scotland

President Donald Trump pictured as he arrived at Prestwick Airport. | The White House

People could be spotted taking pictures as the presidential motorcade headed for Trump's Turnberry resort.

2. Crowds lined the streets

People could be spotted taking pictures as the presidential motorcade headed for Trump's Turnberry resort. | The White House

President Donald Trump arrived at his Turnberry resort on the Friday.

3. Motorcade arrives at South Ayrshire resort

President Donald Trump arrived at his Turnberry resort on the Friday. | The White House

Donald Trump's friends and fans gathered to take pictures.

4. MAGA supporters greet President

Donald Trump's friends and fans gathered to take pictures. | The White House

