New pictures have been revealed that show US President Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland last month.

Mr Trump’s Air Force One landed in Prestwick on Friday, July 25 and he remained in the country for the following four days on a working holiday.

He spent time at his golf course in Turnberry where he met Prime Minister Keir Starmer and also met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to announce a trade deal between the EU and the US.

Afterwards, on Monday, he travelled to his second resort in Aberdeenshire where he met First Minister John Swinney and then opened his new golf course on Tuesday before leaving the country.

The White House have now released images, including behind-the-scenes photos of the trip.

Here are 22 pictures from the US President’s five days in the country.

1 . Trump touches down in Scotland President Donald Trump pictured as he arrived at Prestwick Airport. | The White House Photo Sales

2 . Crowds lined the streets People could be spotted taking pictures as the presidential motorcade headed for Trump's Turnberry resort. | The White House Photo Sales

3 . Motorcade arrives at South Ayrshire resort President Donald Trump arrived at his Turnberry resort on the Friday. | The White House Photo Sales