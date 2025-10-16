Ian Currie has thanked everyone for their help after he spent several days missing in the Scottish Highlands.

An Edinburgh grandfather said he “thought he was going to die” after he spent eight days lost in a remote part of the Highlands in what he described as “one long dark nightmare”.

Ian Currie, 76, attempted to walk from Glenfinnan to Knoydart when he got into difficulty due to bad weather.

The experienced hillwalker set off on September 16 and planned to walk 15 miles each day for two days to complete his planned trail. It was a 30-mile trek across mountainous terrain that is part of the Cape Wrath Trail.

He had to “follow the river knee-deep in water” for the majority of the walk. But when “terrible” weather soon came in and the water became fast-flowing, Mr Currie’s original plans had to be changed.

The 76-year-old found himself lost in the Highlands and said he thought he would die of natural causes. Unbeknownst to him, a massive search was ongoing for the hillwalker involving Lochaber Mountain Rescue, police officers and volunteers.

On his eighth day, Mr Currie was found by Sir Patrick Grant, who owns the local Glen Dessary estate.

"I am so happy I survived," the grandfather-of-one told the BBC after the ordeal.

"I kept thinking, if I'm dead I will never know how things turned out with my grandson's exams and how my friends are doing.

"I think that kept me going, but it was one long dark nightmare.”

After already experiencing two nights of strenuous weather, it was the third night when Mr Currie quickly became lost. He recalled finding his tent was soaked through, including his sleeping bag and mobile phone, meaning he could not call for help.

The grandfather spent two nights there exhausted by the weather and, by this time, his friend had raised the alarm, as Mr Currie had not arrived in Knoydart like expected.

"I felt awful and lay there thinking 'how long does it take to die of exposure?'," he said.

When it stopped raining, Mr Currie found a spring where he was able to quench his thirst. He said he was so unwell, he was unable to eat a snack bar he was carrying.

Deciding to try re-tracing his route, Mr Currie would walk for ten minutes and then lie on his back still attached to his rucksack.

"It was hands and knees stuff and skidding down on your bum through water," he said.

On September 24 - the eighth day since he set out - Mr Currie came across an empty Lochaber Mountain Rescue vehicle, but the team's volunteers were out looking for him.

He was finally found by Sir Patrick and a group of deer stalkers.

Sir Patrick told the BBC: "I thought some walker was just waving to me, but as I got near him I realised this man's distressed so I stopped and I said 'are you Ian Currie?'.

"And he said 'yes I am' and he burst into tears.

"For someone who had been missing for eight days, I was astonished he wasn't lying on the floor. He was tearful and distressed, but able to stand up.

"My wife and the team did a wonderful job getting hot tea with sugar into him and got him out of his wet clothes and into a hot bath and my wife cleaned and dried his clothes.”

They also managed to track down Mr Currie's daughter, who was “sobbing and screaming” after he called her at work.

Mr Currie said: "[The staff at Belford Hospital] were very busy treating people a lot sicker than me, but they were, without exception, compassionate, friendly and caring.