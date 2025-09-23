Three eco-cabins nestled in the village where the iconic Hogwarts Express was filmed have hit the market for £290,000.

The cabins, made by a local craftsman, are situated in the village of Glenfinnan in the Western Highlands on a half-acre site.

The quirky cabins, or 'bothies', all have their own unique design, with each including a kitchen, bathroom, seating area and composting toilet. All three share a Swedish-style outdoor bath and are insulated with sheep wool.

The cabins and the business Back Track Bothies are on sale for £290,000.

Glenfinnan is home to the Glenfinnan Viaduct, a concrete railway bridge that appeared in the Harry Potter films, when the Hogwarts Express crosses it.

Peter Seymour, a director with Graham + Sibbald, said: "We are delighted to bring to the market Back Track Bothies. Glenfinnan is a highly popular tourist destination because of its outstanding landscape, its history and, of course, the famous viaduct, which features in all of the Harry Potter films.

"The sellers have decided that now is the time to move onto other projects, leaving behind a well presented and highly profitable business for the next owner to enjoy."

Back Track Bothies owners Mark and Ally Entwistle said: "Creating these eco cabins was a labour of love for us. We had a dream of how they would look and feel and we worked closely with our carpenter and builder to ensure single detail was just right.

"We only opened just over two years ago and have been blown away by how popular the bothies have proved to be and how successful a business model they are.”

