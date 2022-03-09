The Mountain Rescue team, which provides a search and rescue service for Lochaber district including, Ben Nevis, issued a reminder to hill walkers to be prepared in winter conditions, and thanked those who donated and helped them in their operation.

It was reported today that a 28-year-old man died in a climbing accident on Ben Nevis.

During the incident, mountain rescue teams had to launch a major operation to extricate 17 people who had become stuck on the peak.

In a post on social media Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team issued a warning to those climbing writing: “The past 5 days has been especially busy for the team.

"Since Saturday we’ve had 12 call outs and recovered 26 casualties.

"Unfortunately 3 of these shouts resulted in fatalities and we’d like to extend our heart felt condolence to the friends and family of those involved at this difficult time.

“It would be remiss if we didn’t stress just how important it is to be adequately prepared for winter in the hills.”

There have been 3 deaths in 5 days - these photos from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team are all part of one non fatal rescue operation.

The added: “Having the ability to competently navigate with map and compass as well as having and being able to use crampons and axe are vital skills to have if you’re venturing into the hills.