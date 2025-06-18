Voting for The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival talent search is now open

BBC ALBA and The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival have once again teamed up with a quest to find the best up-and-coming musical talent from the Highlands and Islands. The winner of the talent search will be given the opportunity to perform on the main stage at this year’s Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival. Open to solo artists and bands (where at least 50% of its members have a Highland home address) across all genres, one newcomer will be given the opportunity to perform on the main stage at this year’s Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival.

Public votes can be cast on the Belladrum website and will be closing at 5pm Friday 20 June, ahead of Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival 2025 from Thursday 31 July to Saturday 2 August.

Vote here - https://tartanheartfestival.com/competition-vote

Eight incredible up-and-coming acts are in the running to open the MAIN STAGE at Bella 2025!

Cameron Ferguson, main stage Belladrum 2024

Low Light Listening Lounge

Falasgair

The Cherries

Isla Scott

The Chosen Lonely

El Sartel

Ró Ó hEadhra

Scott C. Park

Known for its unique and diverse showcase of music and the arts, the festival has grown in popularity over the past 20 years, now attracting thousands of visitors. As it prepares for its 21st year, with acts including Texas, Supergrass, Paul Heaton, Tom Walker and Natasha Bedingfield confirmed, the team is on the hunt to find the best new homegrown talent to open the main stage at the Hot House Arena on Thursday 31 July.

True to its longstanding support of Scottish artists, BBC ALBA is supporting the search, providing a platform to propel newcomers onto the celebrated Scottish music scene, as well as an additional opportunity for the winner to record an acoustic session in the BBC ALBA studio at the festival.

Find out more about Belladrum and get your tickets at tartanheartfestival.com.

