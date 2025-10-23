"It was a cool adventure”: Sweet moment playful seal hops onto fishermen’s kayaks in Scotland looking for food

By Jessica Martin

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 05:00 BST
A video shows the cute moment a seal hopped onto fishermen’s kayaks in the Firth of Clyde in Scotland.

A pair of fishermen had a cheeky visitor at sea when a seal hopped onto their kayaks.

Nicolas Valentin and a friend were angling in the Firth of Clyde in Scotland this week when the playful marine mammal came looking for a tasty snack.

The seal - which they nicknamed Sammy - visited both kayakers after it spotted them releasing their catch back into the water.

Nicolas, who leads fishing adventures in the area, said: "Seals are super intelligent and they will do anything for a treat. This one was more than a handful.

A seal hops onto a fisherman's kayak in the Firth of Clyde in Scotland.placeholder image
A seal hops onto a fisherman's kayak in the Firth of Clyde in Scotland. | Nicolas Valentin / SWNS

"Seals are not aggressive by nature; they are joyful and playful, comparable to a young puppy.

"I don't know how many fish they can eat in one go, but this one got a full belly and took all our freshly caught mackerel.

"It was a cool adventure, super close to nature."

He added: "Each and mostly every week we will gather a small team of friends and head out with our fishing rods. Most fish are released to fight another day.

"In every single trip we have no impact on the countryside and nature. We love the great outdoors, clean water and Scotland."

