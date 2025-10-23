"It was a cool adventure”: Sweet moment playful seal hops onto fishermen’s kayaks in Scotland looking for food
A pair of fishermen had a cheeky visitor at sea when a seal hopped onto their kayaks.
Nicolas Valentin and a friend were angling in the Firth of Clyde in Scotland this week when the playful marine mammal came looking for a tasty snack.
The seal - which they nicknamed Sammy - visited both kayakers after it spotted them releasing their catch back into the water.
Nicolas, who leads fishing adventures in the area, said: "Seals are super intelligent and they will do anything for a treat. This one was more than a handful.
"Seals are not aggressive by nature; they are joyful and playful, comparable to a young puppy.
"I don't know how many fish they can eat in one go, but this one got a full belly and took all our freshly caught mackerel.
"It was a cool adventure, super close to nature."
He added: "Each and mostly every week we will gather a small team of friends and head out with our fishing rods. Most fish are released to fight another day.
