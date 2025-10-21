Around one-in-three British households contain at least one dog - making it by quite some distance the nation’s most popular pet.

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

And what many of those pet parents will be able to attest to is how dogs can make you feel better even on your darkest days.

Whether you’re going through a breakup or have experienced the loss of a family member, dogs are there to help support you through any challenging times.

Being around dogs or even pets in general can also lower the stress hormone, cortisol, which helps to reduce feelings of anxiety and can boost your mental health.

Dogs can also boost your self-confidence. Typically, when people suffer from low self-esteem issues, positive affirmations can help to lift their spirits

Ultimately, dogs always offer unconditional love to their owners, and this support and loyalty is often a great help to boost your mood.

Not only that, but dogs are great listeners too, allowing you to vent in peace after a hard day.

If you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that different breeds are known for being great emotional support animals for those with anxiety and poor mental health.

These are dogs that are calm and gentle, intelligent and easy to train, and friendly and outgoing. In short, they are there for you at all times, and are empathic enough to know when you need a confidence boost or a cuddle.

Here are 15 of the best emotional support dogs.

1 . Labrador Retriever Dogs don't come much more empathic than the Labrador Retriever - both the UK's and the world's most popular dog. These amazing animals have an innate skill of knowing how you are feeling - if you're upset or stressed they'll more often than not come and give you a cuddle. And Labrador owners know how a cuddle with their pet makes everything feel that little bit better.

2 . French Bulldog The French Bulldog just loves people and wants to be as close to them as possible. This craving for a physical connection also expends to a mental connection - that means you'd be forgiven for thinking they're psychic when it comes to their adored owner.

3 . Golden Retriever What is true of the Labrador Retriever is usually true of their close cousin the Golden Retriever. That's certainly the case when it comes to their empathic nature. One of the most naturally happy breeds, they just want you to be as happy as they are.