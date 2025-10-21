Around one-in-three British households contain at least one dog - making it by quite some distance the nation’s most popular pet.
That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.
And what many of those pet parents will be able to attest to is how dogs can make you feel better even on your darkest days.
Whether you’re going through a breakup or have experienced the loss of a family member, dogs are there to help support you through any challenging times.
Being around dogs or even pets in general can also lower the stress hormone, cortisol, which helps to reduce feelings of anxiety and can boost your mental health.
Dogs can also boost your self-confidence. Typically, when people suffer from low self-esteem issues, positive affirmations can help to lift their spirits
Ultimately, dogs always offer unconditional love to their owners, and this support and loyalty is often a great help to boost your mood.
Not only that, but dogs are great listeners too, allowing you to vent in peace after a hard day.
If you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.
Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
And one thing you might like to consider is that different breeds are known for being great emotional support animals for those with anxiety and poor mental health.
These are dogs that are calm and gentle, intelligent and easy to train, and friendly and outgoing. In short, they are there for you at all times, and are empathic enough to know when you need a confidence boost or a cuddle.
Here are 15 of the best emotional support dogs.