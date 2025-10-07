Watch the moment pine martens returned to Exmoor National Park for the first time in 100 years.

Video shows the moment pine martens returned to Exmoor National Park for the first time in 100 years.

The pioneering nature project has reintroduced 19 of the rare creatures into Exmoor National Park.

Rare creatures return to park

During September 2025, nine female and 10 male animals were released in secret locations owned by the National Trust and Exmoor National Park Authority.

The pine martens were sourced from healthy wild populations in the Highlands of Scotland, where they underwent health checks.

Devon Wildlife Trust / SWNS

The animals were driven more than 500 miles through the night in a specially adapted, temperature-controlled vehicle.

Pine martens housed separately

On arrival in Exmoor, the pine martens were housed separately in specially constructed release pens, each containing a snug den box.

There, they were allowed to acclimatise quietly to their new surroundings while being provided with fresh food and water.

After three days, the door to each pen was opened and the pine martens were able to slip into their new wild surroundings.

Pine Martens back in the wild

Devon Wildlife Trust’s Tracey Hamston, who leads the Two Moors Pine Marten Project, said: “It’s wonderful to see pine martens living wild in Exmoor again.

Devon Wildlife Trust / SWNS

"These animals were once a key part of our thriving woodland wildlife, so it’s good that they are back where they belong.

"It’s a positive sign that nature can be restored. Our woodlands and their wildlife will benefit from their presence.”

The releases mark the return of an animal which was once common locally, but which was lost due to hunting and the decline of its favoured woodland habitat.

Woodland wildlife

Their release is the work of the Two Moors Pine Marten Project and is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Lucie Bennett, Pine Martens Engagement Officer at Somerset Wildlife at Somerset Wildlife Trust, said: "We're proud and delighted to see pine martens returning to Somerset and to have played a part in the national recovery strategy as this animal re-establishes its former range.

"At a time when wildlife needs us more than ever and action is much needed, it's fantastic to see recovery milestones met, like the return of this important mammal in functioning British woodlands.