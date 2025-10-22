Powerful monument on Scottish island named as best public art in UK

It is a monument that the island community can be proud of

A powerful monument on a Scottish island that remembers the Clearances and the resilience of its people to get back on the land has been named as the best piece of public art in the UK.

The work - na Dorsan - in South Galson in North Lewis was designed by Scottish artists Will Maclean and Marian Leven, of Tayport.

It has been honoured with the Public Statues and Sculpture Association’s Marsh Award for Excellence in Public Sculpture, beating competition from across the country.

The monument reflects the turbulent story of clearance and resettlement at the Galson Estate, where people were removed to make way for sheep grazing in the 1840s and 1860s.

In 1924, Galson was resettled, with the monument marking both the 100 years since the return of its population and then the community buy-out of the land in 2007.

Na Dorsan, Gaelic for "the doors”, is said to evoke imagery of new beginnings and community renewal.

The monument’s design, a circular structure on the moorland, symbolises unity, offers a sense of safety and belonging, the artists said. It is built using some of the stones from the townships left behind.

Joanna Barnes, co-chair of Public Statues and Sculpture Association, said: “na Dorsan is an excellent example of public sculpture, an historic marker, which reflects the travails of the island's past community, but also looks to the future as a place of meeting and celebration. Situated in a stunningly beautiful location, it is a well-conceived sculpture with exquisitely crafted dry stone walling.

“The people of Lewis can be proud of this prestigious award, which will inspire others to visit this outstanding work.”

After Galson was cleared, most of the tenants were put on an emigration ship for Canada, but those who remained were scattered across the island.

With starving livestock and nowhere to go, a large group of men broke down the turf wall around part of the farm to allow their animals to graze. Four men - Malcolm Smith, Malcolm Saunders, Malcolm Maciver and John Nicolson - were arrested and taken to Edinburgh for trial.

At the centre of the monument is a round granite table top, which is incised with the names of the four men and the townships that were cleared.

The dry stane dyking central to the monument’s construction was carried out by Chris Barrowman, who lives on Lewis.

Jemma MacVicar, Executive Manager, Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn, added: “Since being unveiled a year ago, na Dorsan has been a beacon of pride for the people of Galson and this award is testament to the meaningful and thought-provoking design which Will and Marian came up with.

“Na Dorsan, which was expertly crafted by local drystone waller, Chris Barrowman, stands proudly alongside other Lewis monuments such as the Iolaire and Sùileachan, also designed by Will and Marian, and is a place for deep reflection and inspiration.

“The recognition of na Dorsan by the PSSA Marsh Award highlights the power of public art to honour local heritage while inspiring national recognition.”

Artist Will Maclean said: "We are greatly honoured to have been awarded the PSSA Marsh Award for Excellence in Public Sculpture. The other four sculptures on the shortlist were of outstanding quality and creativity.