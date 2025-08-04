Footage shows a large fire at an “iconic” Scottish church building, which has been “a place of special memories” for locals.

A video shows a large fire which destroyed a Scottish church building over the weekend.

Above and beyond Drone Scotland captured the footage and posted it to YouTube @AboveandbeyondDRONEscotland .

Police Scotland Lanarkshire say they were called to a fire at St Mungo's Church, St Mungo's Road, Cumbernauld at around 7.50pm on August 2.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service worked to get the fire under control and there are no reports of any injuries. Enquiries into the cause of the blaze are ongoing.

A fire at St Mungo's Church, St Mungo's Road, Cumbernauld. | YouTube / @AboveandbeyondDRONEscotland

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Rt Rev Rosie Frew says “My thoughts and prayers are with the congregation and community at this difficult time”

Rt Rev Rosie Frew, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: “I was shocked to read of the destruction of the St Mungo’s Church building and relieved to hear that no-one was injured.

“As well as being the focus of much of the life, work and worship of the congregation, St Mungo’s has been both an iconic landmark and a place of special memories for the people of Cumbernauld.

“My thoughts and prayers, and those of members of the Church of Scotland, are with the congregation and community at this difficult time.

“We pray with gratitude for the members of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who responded to this incident with courage and skill and for Police Scotland as they continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

“I plan to visit Cumbernauld and meet with the Interim Moderator and members of the congregation, to stand alongside them in prayerful solidarity and listen to their stories about this much-loved building and the role it played in the community.”

St Mungo’s Church building in Cumbernauld is now part of Trinity Parish Church, a union formed from Cumbernauld Old Church and Kildrum and St Mungo’s churches on August 15 2024. The congregational roll is around 350 members.

Rev Alastair Duncan, Interim Moderator of Cumbernauld Trinity Church, said: “The congregation is devastated by the sudden loss of its building by fire on Saturday evening.

“St Mungo’s, with its iconic pyramid shaped roof, stands at the heart of Cumbernauld town centre, and is and has been an important landmark since it was built in the 1960s, designed by notable Scottish architect Alan Reiach.

“But aside from its distinctive architecture, the B-listed building is held in great affection by the people of Cumbernauld, and its location remains a significant presence for the Church of Scotland, at the heart of a town centre which is scheduled for extensive redevelopment over the next 10-15-years.