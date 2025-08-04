Storm Floris forces shutdown at Donald Trump's course in Aberdeen

Preparations for Nexo Championship hit by high winds sweeping across Scotland

Storm Floris hit preparations for this week’s Nexo Championship, the first DP World Tour event to be held at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

As winds gusted to 60mph and over at the Menie Estate venue, players were unable to get out on the course from just before lunchtime for a practice round while the practice facilities were also closed around 2pm. “There is nobody on the course,” reported Jonas Hedberg, the resort’s director of golf, as the predicted storm swept across Scotland.

The flags were fluttering at Trump International Golf Links during last week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship | Paul Devlin/Getty Images

The strong winds are expected to continue in the Aberdeen area until 4am on Tuesday morning, which still gives players two full days to get prepared for the $2.75 million event.

A moderate breeze is then predicted to be blowing for the rest of the week, which will ensure a tough test on the Old Course at the Donald Trump-owned venue.

In the first leg of a double-header, only two players finished under par after four rounds in last week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, won by American Bo Van Pelt. It was due to play at 6,237 yards before some tees were moved up on Friday, with 7,439 yards being the intended length for this week, though that will be dependent on the weather.

“I went over this morning but just to get yardage books etc - there wasn’t much in the way of practice getting done,” said Aberdonian David Law, who will be among 15 Scots teeing up in Thursday’s opening round.

“I think this week will be very testing. The forecast looks to be quite windy, so I can’t see it being a low scoring week. There are so many different tee options for the tour to choose from, but, if we play from the back tees, it will be quite a high- scoring week, I’d imagine.”

Fellow Aberdonian Richie Ramsay walked nine holes on Monday morning before retreating indoors as the rain became heavy. “We are off site now as the winds are so high and they had to shut everything down. That put paid to any practice,” he reported.

On walking the course, the four-time tour winner added: “I feel it is quite crucial to get the lines off the tee but also see where the slopes are around the greens as it is very rippled around the greens and there are more aerial shots than you would normally have coming into the greens on a links course.”

Tyrrell Hatton shows off the trophy after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for a third time last year | Getty Images

Meanwhile, three-time winner Tyrrell Hatton is the first player to be confirmed for this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which takes place at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns Links and St Andrews from 2-5 October.

