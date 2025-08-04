Lost Shore coaches help Scotland to best finish in surf competition

Lost Shore Surf Resort, Europe’s largest inland surfing destination, is proudly celebrating the return of its surf heroes.

Key members of the coaching team took centre stage at Euro Surf 2025, the continent’s premier surfing championship, held in Santa Cruz, Portugal, from 18 to 25 July.

Hosted as part of the vibrant Ocean Spirit Festival, Euro Surf 2025 brought together elite national teams from across Europe, including first-time participants Turkey and Latvia, to compete in shortboard and longboard disciplines across both men’s and women’s categories.

Among those proudly flying the flag for Scotland were Lost Shore Surf Resort’s elite surf coaches, each bringing outstanding talent and experience to the team.

Craig McLachlan, Lost Shore Surf Resort Coach, at EuroSurf 2025

Lost Shore’s Craig McLachlan, the reigning Scottish National Surfing Champion, was joined by rising shortboard talent and fellow Lost Shore Surf Coach, Finn Clark.

The Scottish team was bolstered by an impressive line-up of talent. Among them was Ansel Parkin, a triple Scottish title-holding longboarder, Mark Boyd, multiple-time Scottish National Champion and Robyn Larg, who earlier this year became the youngest woman to ride the iconic Nazaré waves in Portugal.

They were joined by fellow five-time Scottish Women’s Surf Champion, Phoebe Strachan, and 14-year-old Callie Cruickshank, a two-time Scottish Under-14 Champion and finalist in the 2024 Boardmasters Under-18 Junior Event. Together, they showcased the strength and depth of Scotland’s surfing talent on the international stage.

The team delivered Scotland’s best-ever result at the European Championships, finishing 10th out of 18 competing nations. Standout performances included heat victories from Mark Boyd, Phoebe Strachan, Robyn Larg, and Callie Cruickshank. Strachan progressed to the third round of the competition, further underlining Scotland’s growing presence on the European surfing stage.

Lost Shore Surf Coach, Finn Clark, at EuroSurf 2025

Thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign led by the Scottish Surfing Federation, the team’s entry fees and accommodation were fully funded, ensuring that Scotland’s top surf talent could represent the nation on the international stage.

Lee Wood, Director of Surf at Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “To see our team represented at Euro Surf 2025 is not only a proud moment for us as part of the Lost Shore family, but also a huge step forward for Scottish surfing. Each one of them is so dedicated and passionate about the sport; it’s great to see them competing on an international stage.

“We’re really proud of the talent we have here at Lost Shore. Whether you’re picking up a board for the first time or chasing a competitive dream, you’re in the hands of seasoned professionals.”

Located just outside Edinburgh, Lost Shore Surf Resort is the first of its kind in Scotland and one of the most advanced surf destinations in the world. Its wave pool - the largest in Europe - spans an area three times the size of Wembley football pitch, providing the perfect environment to learn to surf or refine your skills, all year round.

Scottish Team at EuroSurf 2025 in Santa Cruz, Portugal