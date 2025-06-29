Who's playing Glastonbury today? Full Sunday listings for main stages and BBC television schedule - watch at home
More than 210,000 music fans have descended upon Worthy Farm, in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.
First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.
Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.
But don’t worry if you’re not able to make it there in person - there will be a huge amount of coverage to catch on television.
Here’s what’s happening today.
Who’s playing Glastonbury today, Sunday, June 29?
Here’s who’s playing the five main stages today:
Pyramid Stage
- Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15
- Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45
- Nile Rodgers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00
- Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15
- The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00
- Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30
- The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00
Other Stage
- The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15
- Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45
- Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00
- Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30
- Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45
- Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30
- Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15
- Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00
West Holts Stage
- Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15
- Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30
- Goat: 17:00 - 18:00
- Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30
- Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00
- Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30
- Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00
Woodsies
- Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45
- AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00
- St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30
- Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00
- Djo: 15:30 - 16:30
- Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00
- Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30
- Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00
The Park Stage
- The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30
- Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35
- Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00
- Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30
- Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00
- Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45
- Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30
- Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15
What’s the television schedule for Saturday at Glastonbury?
The BBC will be streaming live footage of the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park - on the iPlayer allowing viewers to make their own list of must-see acts and plot their way through the weekend.
Meanwhile, this is what’s being broadcast where:
The musical fun from the final day starts on BBC One from 5pm with:
- Nile Rodgers & CHIC
BBC Four’s final night at Glastonbury Festival opens at 7pm with:
- Celeste
Glastonbury will be back on BBC One at 7.25 with:
- Rod Stewart
Back to BBC Four at 8pm for:
- Cymande
- Black Uhuru
BBC Two is back at Worthy Farm from 8.45pm with
- Wolf Alice
- AJ Tracey
- Noah Kahan
Back to BBC Four at 9pm for:
- Snow Patrol
- St. Vincent
- The Prodigy
The festival concludes on BBC One from 10pm with the closing headliner:
- Olivia Rodrigo
