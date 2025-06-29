Who's playing Glastonbury today? Full Sunday listings for main stages and BBC television schedule - watch at home

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 29th Jun 2025, 10:13 BST
It's the final day of Glastonbury.
It's the final day of Glastonbury. | Getty Images
It’s the final day of the world’s most famous music festival.

More than 210,000 music fans have descended upon Worthy Farm, in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.

Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.

But don’t worry if you’re not able to make it there in person - there will be a huge amount of coverage to catch on television.

Here’s what’s happening today.

Who’s playing Glastonbury today, Sunday, June 29?

Here’s who’s playing the five main stages today:

Pyramid Stage

  • Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15
  • Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45
  • Nile Rodgers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00
  • Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15
  • The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00
  • Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30
  • The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

Other Stage

  • The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15
  • Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45
  • Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00
  • Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30
  • Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45
  • Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30
  • Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15
  • Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage

  • Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15
  • Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00
  • The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30
  • Goat: 17:00 - 18:00
  • Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30
  • Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00
  • Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30
  • Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies

  • Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45
  • AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00
  • St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30
  • Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00
  • Djo: 15:30 - 16:30
  • Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00
  • Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30
  • Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage

  • The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30
  • Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35
  • Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00
  • Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30
  • Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00
  • Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45
  • Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30
  • Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15

What’s the television schedule for Saturday at Glastonbury?

The BBC will be streaming live footage of the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park - on the iPlayer allowing viewers to make their own list of must-see acts and plot their way through the weekend.

Meanwhile, this is what’s being broadcast where:

The musical fun from the final day starts on BBC One from 5pm with:

  • Nile Rodgers & CHIC

BBC Four’s final night at Glastonbury Festival opens at 7pm with:

  • Celeste

Glastonbury will be back on BBC One at 7.25 with:

  • Rod Stewart

Back to BBC Four at 8pm for:

  • Cymande
  • Black Uhuru

BBC Two is back at Worthy Farm from 8.45pm with

  • Wolf Alice
  • AJ Tracey
  • Noah Kahan

Back to BBC Four at 9pm for:

  • Snow Patrol
  • St. Vincent
  • The Prodigy

The festival concludes on BBC One from 10pm with the closing headliner:

  • Olivia Rodrigo
