The budget retailer previously said 68 stores would close as part of its turnaround plan.

Poundland is to close dozens more stores, including one in Scotland, after a judge approved a major turnaround plan that will save it from entering administration.

The budget retailer said in June it planned to close 68 stores as part of a plan to revive its fortunes, putting more than 1,000 jobs at stake.

The retailer asked a judge to approve the deal, with barristers telling the hearing the company was just days away from running out of money. In June, the company was sold to US investment firm Gordon Brothers for just £1.

One Scottish store was on the list of announced closures | PA

The decision means Poundland, which has around 14,700 staff and operates about 800 stores, is to push ahead with further store closures after dozens had already shut.

The list of stores set to close include the retailer's shop in Irvine, which will shut on September 14. Poundland’s stores in Port Glasgow, Perth and Broxburn have already closed.

The other stores announced they will shut their doors on Sunday. The list includes stores in London, Northern Ireland and Yorkshire.

Poundland said it would shut down 16 more stores in addition to those announced, but has not yet identified their locations. The retailer also plans to close a distribution site in South Yorkshire and its national distribution centre in the West Midlands by early next year.

Poundland was founded in Staffordshire in 1990 and originally sold all of its products for less than £1. Since 2017, however, the retailer has sold a growing number of products for more than a pound.

The full list of closures is as follows: