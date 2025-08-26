He died in hospital after being rushed for treatment on Thursday following the collision

A 76-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The pedestrian died following a collision with a black Volkswagen Tiguan on Dalkeith Road at the junction with East Mayfield at around 2pm on Thursday, August 21.

The road was closed for several hours | In Pictures via Getty Images

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle did not require treatment.

The road was closed and reopened around 7.30pm.

Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us. We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”