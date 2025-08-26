Panther M*lk: Scottish firm behind ‘game-changing’ vegan cocktail shuts down - with all jobs lost
The Scottish firm behind a popular vegan cocktail has gone bust.
Panther M*lk - a drink popular in Barcelona (‘Leche De Pantera’ ) - was discovered by founder Paul Crawford when he travelled there to run dance music events when he was co-owner of Sub Club.
The brand originated as an underground milk bar in Tabac in Glasgow in 2015, and went on to make an appearance on Dragons’ Den in 2022. By then it was a ready-to-drink-cocktail. Mr Crawford was made an offer of investment by Deborah Meaden, but he didn’t proceed with this in the end.
Over lockdown, fans could enjoy the different flavoured drinks at home, with the ‘Original’ and ‘Strawberry’ Creme de Fraise flavours available at online stockists and various venues across the UK.
However, after problems with the Pather M*lk website last month, the business closure was confirmed by an automated email that said: "It is with a heavy heart that Panther M*lk has ceased trading on Friday 18th July due to financial difficulties."
Beastly Brews, the Glasgow firm behind the company, confirmed the announcement, with Donald McKinnon, of Wbg, an independent specialist full-service accountancy firm, appointed as provisional liquidator. All staff have been made redundant.
Panther M*lk was accelerated by the Scottish EDGE competition, crowned the winner in late 2022, and was backed by a funding and advisory services packages, including help from UK accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael.
Speaking ahead of last year’s Scottish EDGE final, Mr Crawford said: “The last two years have been transformational for Panther M*lk and that is set to grow in 2025 with new opportunities in overseas markets, led by a team of well-respected figures from across Scotland’s food and drink industry.
“Starting a business is hugely exciting, but equally important to success is working collaboratively with the existing business community and learning from industry experts. We have found this in abundance via Scottish EDGE, which has subsequently been fundamental to our continued growth.
“Even before the competition itself, Johnston Carmichael offered a free pitching workshop, which helped me to sharpen my pitch and ensured that I had the best possible chance of securing funding. Johnston Carmichael’s continued support has helped us to navigate Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) relief, which has made us a more attractive option for investors and allowed us to take on two full-time employees, which is really exciting.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.