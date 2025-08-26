The 35-year-old assaulted them when they were unconscious after drinking alcohol

An Edinburgh man who raped two teenage girls he met at a nightclub has been given a lifelong sentence.

Raymond Nyiam, also known as Otu Nyiam, raped both teenagers at a flat on the same night after meeting them at a nightclub in Scotland’s capital on February 19, 2019.

He assaulted them when they were either asleep or passed out due to alcohol consumption.

The 35-year-old was found guilty of two sexual offences in April this year following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

On Tuesday, he was given an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) - a lifelong sentence which can be imposed on people who have committed a serious violent or sexual offence.

Nyiam must serve a minimum of four years in custody before he can be considered for release into the community by the Parole Board.

Nyiam was convicted and sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh | PA

His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely, and he was also given an indefinite non-harassment order.

Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said:

“Raymond Nyiam systematically pursued these young women, who had the right to be safe after enjoying a night out.

“Instead, he exploited their vulnerability to rape them when they were incapable of giving consent.

“Nyiam has now been held accountable for his depraved actions, which would not have been possible without the women affected by his crimes coming forward.

“I hope this prosecution sends a clear message that this type of offending will not be tolerated and has no place in society.

“I would urge anyone affected by sexual abuse to consider reporting it when they feel ready and able to do so.