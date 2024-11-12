Stephen Flynn’s move has fuelled speculation over his leadership ambitions

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Flynn, the SNP's Westminster leader, has confirmed he will stand in the Scottish Parliament election in 2026.

Mr Flynn is the MP for Aberdeen South and plans to remain so until the next general election. However, he said he would not take two salaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move has fuelled speculation over a future leadership bid. The 36-year-old is widely seen as a contender for the top job. He is well-regarded, ambitious and clearly a little bit restless.

Stephen Flynn | PA

Writing in the Press & Journal newspaper, Mr Flynn said: “I’m chucking my bonnet in the ring. I will be seeking my party’s nomination to be their candidate for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

“Why? Well, it’s simple really. I don’t want to sit out the upcoming battles that our city, shire and country face in Holyrood.”

Mr Flynn added: “In my mind, it is clear that we are at a crucial junction in our nation’s story. As John Swinney rebuilds the SNP and refocuses his Government, I feel that I can contribute towards the next chapter and help build the case for independence. And, in doing so, I’ll aim to be as unashamed as always in putting Aberdeen and Scotland first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(From left to right): John Swinney, Kate Forbes and Stephen Flynn | NationalWorld

The deadline for applications to be considered for selection as an SNP candidate for the Holyrood 2026 election closed on Monday.

Mr Flynn said it “didn’t fill him with any great delight” to go up against sitting MSP Audrey Nicoll for selection to the constituency. But he clearly sees this as an opportunity too good to miss. The SNP has had a tough few years, and its future remains in flux.

Is Mr Flynn the man to take the nationalists forward? There are many in the party who believe so, and a seat in Holyrood would allow him to position himself as Mr Swinney’s successor.

It should also be noted the recent general election saw the SNP plummet from 48 MPs in 2019 to just nine. This means Mr Flynn no longer enjoys the platform he once did in Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For her part, Ms Nicoll has released a pointed statement saying she looks forward to any selection contest. The 2021 election, she said, “delivered the highest number of women returned to Holyrood in the party’s history”.

Ahead of the 2021 Holyrood elections, the SNP changed internal rules to require MPs to resign their seat at Westminster to fight for selection to Holyrood.

This was widely seen as an attempt to thwart then-MP Joanna Cherry, who subsequently pulled out of the selection contest for Edinburgh Central. However, Mr Flynn told the Press & Journal he believes party rules are “election-specific”.