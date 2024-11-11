Nicola Sturgeon has formally put her name forward for the 2026 Holyrood election

Nicola Sturgeon has applied to seek re-election to Holyrood in 2026 - but the decision is no guarantee that she will look to extend her political career as a MSP.

Ms Sturgeon, who stepped down as first minister in March last year, is understood to have formally put her name forward to the party’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) for the crunch election in 18 months’ time.

Nicola Sturgeon | PA

However, SNP sources have said the former first minister has no intention of seeking re-election.

In practice, Ms Sturgeon could formally pull out of the race to stand again down the line, with one ally close to the former first minister claiming at the weekend there is “no way she will stand again”.

A party source has suggested “Nicola has not made a decision for the Holyrood 2026 elections yet”, but has applied to the NEC to keep any bid for re-election alive.

It comes as the deadline for SNP members to inform the NEC whether they wish to stand passed on Monday afternoon.

Another former first minister, Humza Yousaf, has also submitted his bid to stand in 2026, according to reports.

Outspoken SNP backbench MSP, Fergus Ewing, has separately confirmed to The Scotsman that he has applied to stand again in 2026, despite having the whip suspended earlier this year.

Reports over the weekend had suggested that Mr Yousaf was mulling over a bid to seek re-election after a difficult end to his stint in Bute House.

It has also been a troubled time for Ms Sturgeon, who remains under investigation by Police Scotland as part of the Operation Branchform probe into the SNP finances.

Earlier this year, Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive, was re-arrested and charged with the alleged embezzlement of party funds.

Police Scotland has handed over a report to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service appealing for “advice and guidance” on Ms Sturgeon and the SNP's former treasurer and current MSP Colin Beattie, who were both arrested, questioned and released without charge in April last year.

Police Scotland said officers were awaiting “direction on what further action should be taken”.

Ms Sturgeon was the longest-serving and first woman first minister of Scotland, and represents the Glasgow Southside constituency.

She has embarked on a series of projects outside of Holyrood since resigning as SNP leader, including writing her memoir, which is due to be published in August next year.

The as-yet-untitled memoir will tell the story of Ms Sturgeon’s childhood in Ayrshire, as well as covering her career in politics.

