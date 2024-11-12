SNP's Stephen Flynn addresses leadership question as he confirms 2026 Scottish election bid

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, has confirmed his decision over running for the 2026 Scottish Parliament election

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has confirmed he will stand in the Scottish Parliament election in 2026 in a decision that has fuelled speculation over a future leadership bid.

The Aberdeen South MP confirmed he had submitted his name for potential election to Holyrood in two years’ time ahead of Monday’s official deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Flynn at the SNP's party conference in August. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Mr Flynn told the Press & Journal: “It’s never an easy decision to put yourself forward for election. You have to discuss things with friends and family.

“I took some time to properly think things over because there was a high degree of interest in what I was going to do or not do next.

“I came to the conclusion I don’t want to sit it out. I don’t want to sit out those battles that are coming for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the wider nation.”

Asked if he would seek to lead the SNP in the future, Mr Flynn did not rule out the prospect. However, he backed John Swinney as remaining First Minister well beyond 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister John Swinney and Stephen Flynn, the SNP's Westminster leader | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“I don’t think the SNP is going to have a leadership contest for very many years,” Mr Flynn said.

“I’m fully confident in the manner in which John Swinney is rebuilding the party and refocusing government. I appreciate the desire that many people have to speculate in and around what my ambitions are or aren’t.

“Of course I want to do everything I possibly can to help my party and help my country and that will never change.”

Mr Flynn confirmed he intended to remain an MP until the next general election, despite trying to win a Holyrood seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SNP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) ruled in 2020 that party politicians must resign their seats at Westminster to become candidates for the 2021 Scottish election.

That decision ruled former SNP MP Joanna Cherry out of a Holyrood bid at that time.

But the rules for the 2026 vote are yet to be decided by the NEC, meaning Mr Flynn can be in the running to hold two seats - at least for now.

Mr Flynn said it “didn’t fill him with any great delight” to go up against sitting MSP Audrey Nicoll for selection to the constituency. He said he believed party rules were “election-specific”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will not take a second parliamentary income,” Mr Flynn wrote. “This is personal for me, it’s about Scotland’s future, and that is much more valuable than any salary on offer.

“Nevertheless, I’m not blind to the fact that I will have to box smarter and work even harder. Others have done it in the past, not least Alex Salmond and John Swinney, and I’m positive about the prospect of walking the path they previously trod.

“Finally, I also hope not to be alone on a potential path to Holyrood. Some of my current and former colleagues in Westminster, as well as many outwith the world of politics, will hopefully be aiming for elected office in Edinburgh. And that can only be a good thing.”

Geoff Aberdein, former chief of staff to Alex Salmond, discussed Mr Flynn’s bid for Holyrood on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a good move for Aberdeen South and should he get the nomination, it’s a good move for Scotland as well.”

Mr Aberdein said he hoped Ms Nicoll was “very respected” and he hoped she could perhaps stay as a list MSP. She has not yet declared if she will seek to run again in 2026.

Mr Aberdein said Mr Flynn believed Mr Swinney was doing a “good job”, but the Westminster leader was ambitious and would “seek higher office at a later date”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She posted on X: “Party members set this rule for good reasons. Rightly, Douglas Ross was criticised for holding two roles simultaneously.

“I hope Stephen Flynn rethinks. Can't imagine spending half my time in London & being a good MSP. Key that rules apply to everyone equally; men and women.”

Former Aberdeenshire Council leader and ex-Gordon MP Richard Thomson, who lost his seat to the Conservatives at the July general election, has also applied to be considered for Holyrood in 2026.

represented the constituency from 2019 to 2024, told the P&J he applied to be considered for 2026.