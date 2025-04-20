Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Union bosses have accused Labour of having “left a political vacuum” for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party to exploit by abandoning working-class voters.

The top union official in Scotland has called on Sir Keir Starmer’s government to “bring hope and renewal back to communities” amid an appeal for Labour to “disarm” the rise of Reform and the far right.

All smiles, but Anas Sarwar knows that Keir Starmer is the one calling the shots (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

The STUC annual congress, being held in Dundee later this month, will consider motions to enable action against the far right. One motion is poised to point the finger at Labour for helping allow the surge of Reform UK.

Reform has soared in the polls in recent months and is expected to make an impact in next year’s Holyrood election.

But the general secretary of the STUC, Roz Foyer, has told The Scotsman the Labour government has so far failed to deliver on the change it promised during last year’s general election.

Ms Foyer said: “The people of Scotland voted for change. What the Labour UK government has served, thus far, has not delivered.

“It’s incumbent upon them to bring hope and renewal back to communities and ensure those who are most disenfranchised from our politics have their voices heard.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the STUC, at the annual conference in Dundee. Image: Andrew Milligan/Press Association.

“That means being a government that is unashamedly bold, radical and improves living standards through the spread of wealth and power away from those at the top to those who need it most.

“Increased taxation on the wealthy, combined with the nationalisation of industry to provide working people with well-funded, world-class public services, will disarm some of the lies and rhetoric of the far right.”

Ms Foyer added: “They’re [Reform] gaining traction in our communities by preying on the economic insecurity experienced by many working-class families. We have an economy that doesn’t work for them.

“Only by the UK government and other political actors, who for too long have sat idle, providing hope and purpose can we start to turn the tide against the far right and build inclusive, welcoming communities for all.”

A motion to be tabled at this month’s STUC congress states delegates are “gravely concerned at the rise of the far right and of political parties which espouse many of their ideas”.

It adds that “a return to policies which improve living standards, redistribute income, wealth and power, and invests in the public good would do much to arrest the growth of far-right ideas”.

The motion says “trade unions should take a lead in workplace and community organising against the far right, in partnership with local campaign groups”. Another motion brands Reform a “populist right-wing project based on racist, anti-immigration and ‘anti-establishment’ rhetoric”.

The motion warns “recent local government elections show that it [Reform] is gaining a foothold in Scotland”, adding “it is highly likely that trade union members are voting for Reform UK”.

But the motion stressed “while Reform voters have adopted a regressive political position, at core many have legitimate grievances such as cuts to services, a lack of affordable housing, and wage stagnation”.

The motion starkly points to “the failure of the Labour party to enthuse a large part of the working-class electorate”, which it claims “has left a political vacuum, which is being partly filled by Reform UK”.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie claimed “communities across Scotland have been let down after years of SNP and Tory failure”.

She said: “The UK Labour government is working to undo the damage the Tories did to the fabric of our country – from ending austerity with a record budget settlement for Scotland to taking forward the greatest boost to workers’ rights in a generation through the Employment Rights Bill.”