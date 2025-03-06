During a gaffe-riddled visit to a Glasgow chippy, Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice made clear he’s not a details man.

He refused to eat any food on camera to avoid any gaffes but amid the mayhem of the Reform UK deputy leader’s whirlwind visit to a Glasgow chip shop, he dropped a huge clanger.

Richard Tice arrived at the Val D’oro on London Road, near Glasgow Cross and declared “it’s always sunny in Glasgow”, but it was about to pour it down for Nigel Farage’s second in command.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice MP with co-owner Rico Corvi during a visit to Vald'oro Chip shop in Glasgow | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Mr Tice had travelled north to announce two defections. But Mr Tice was inexplicably unable to say their full names and what council areas his new recruits had joined from - know to him as simply “John and Ross”.

Surrounded by a huddle of Scottish journalists, it was a genuine toe-curling awkward moment.

But the lack of detail is not reserved for new additions to the growing band of Reform UK politicians in Scotland.

The chaotic visit from Mr Tice to Scotland’s largest and most diverse city made clear that Reform UK has no devolved policies, no leader north of the Border and proudly boasts false narratives about climate change.

Despite all that, the party is confident of making big gains at next year’s Holyrood election.

You might think the ageing and cramped chip shop was chosen for a classic ‘man of the people’ photo op with a fish supper.

Richard Tice takes questions from the Scottish media in Glasgow | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

But Mr Tice refused any food, insisting “I’ll hold it but I’m not eating it”. Journalists were forced to wait another seven minutes for the fish supper to be cooked and arrive for the pictures to be taken, before presumably being binned.

The Reform UK deputy leader said he “didn’t want to do a Miliband" - a warning not to repeat the infamous Bacon sandwich photo Ed Miliband endured during his failed 2015 general election campaign as Labour leader.

Labour has insisted Scotland is central to the UK government's clean energy plans (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire)

Mr Miliband, in his current job as Sir Keir Starmer’s net zero and energy secretary, was the scorn of Mr Tice as he consistently repeated well-rehearsed lines about “net stupid zero” and echoing Reform ally Donald Trump’s call to “drill Scotland drill”.

Opposing net zero will be Reform UK’s focus in the months and years ahead, Mr Tice suggested. The party may feel that it could secure some support with this - but with the North Sea oil and gas sector now finally behind the energy transition - that vow is likely to fall flat.

Mr Tice entered the chip shop and was immediately embroiled in a discussion with the management on a shared position of climate denial. Outside of greasy restaurants up and down the UK, the Reform leadership will likely find it much more challenging to win voters over.

Reform UK is making clear it is an anti-science party, despite the irony of insisting they are talking common sense. The lack of any devolved policies makes clear there are no specifics on offer from Reform to Scottish voters.