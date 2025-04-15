Exclusive:UK government under fire from SNP for 'devastating' cut to refugee child benefits
The Labour UK government has been accused of “flouting international obligations” over a sly cut to child benefits for refugees.
The SNP has penned a letter to UK Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall after it emerged parents who have been granted refugee status can no longer claim extending backdating of child benefits - with new rules putting a three-month restriction in place.
But concerns have been raised that the move could contravene the UN Refugee Convention, which the UK signed up to in 1951. The convention states that governments should treat refugees the same as nationals in relation to social security. It also opens the door to UK ministers determining when someone becomes a refugee.
The UK government’s social security advisory committee, suggested in January that the changes were being made, in part, due to “the difficulty HMRC face to determine historic entitlement”, which “alongside having to currently rely on case law when making decisions, is adding to the administrative burden and complexities for HMRC and claimants, which is leading to a disproportionate number of appeals”.
SNP MP Kirsty Blackman has written to Ms Kendall over the move.
In her letter, seen by The Scotsman, Ms Blackman added: “This is a very worrying development for vulnerable individuals and their children, who rely on such support at the beginning of their integration journey.
“Unlike other claimants, refugees often experience prolonged periods of uncertainty and financial insecurity while awaiting status confirmation and are often at acute risk of homelessness while waiting for initial benefit payments.”
Ms Blackman also warned that “the hard limit on backdating payments also potentially unfairly penalises refugees who have faced delays in receiving their paperwork or otherwise accessing the benefit system”.
She said: “I am also concerned that this policy could potentially incentivise slower asylum decision-making while reducing the UK government’s liability for backdated payments. This is a particularly cynical move which impacts some of the most vulnerable people in our society.
“The previous UK government frequently flouted international obligations when it comes to refugee rights and it’s extremely worrying that this new Labour government is continuing this trend.”
A spokesperson for Scottish Refugee Council said: “This is a devastating decision which will force more children and families into poverty.
“Instead of helping people get back on their feet, the UK Government is looking at ways to withdraw basic financial support which is used to feed and clothe children.
“The asylum system creates a lot of barriers, including preventing people from working to provide for themselves or their families.
“Backdated payments are crucial to helping newly-recognised refugee families survive those difficult first few months. Cutting back support for children at a time when families are navigating such tremendous upheaval is a needlessly cruel decision which defies all logic and reason.”
A spokesperson for HMRC said: “These changes allow refugees the same right to backdate claims as all other claimants – and bring child benefit into alignment with other benefits across government.”
