Demonstrations were held while the US President was golfing at Turnberry

Hundreds of people gathered outside the US consulate in Edinburgh on Saturday to protest against the visit of US President Donald Trump to Scotland, while a separate demonstration was held in Aberdeen.

Protesters took to the streets with homemade signs and flags in opposition to the US President visit to Scotland.

Fiona McMillan, who attended the Edinburgh protest with her eight-year-old son and four-year-old daughter, said she “hates” the fact Donald Trump has come to Scotland.

She is the daughter of an immigrant and was pregnant with her son when Mr Trump first came to power. She said his presidency has made her deeply worried about her children’s future.

“It’s really important to stand up to Trump. I hope that John Swinney will have a word with him about a few things, but I think world leaders are too scared to say anything,” she said.

Kara Bickley, 52, also attended the protest with her daughters.

“I’m here protesting because of the erosion of women’s rights, reproductive rights, the environment, and the need to protect our children. It’s the everyday erosion of stuff that really matters,” she said.

She said she sees “no reason” why the First Minister should meet with Mr Trump during his time in Scotland, especially while the President is on a private golf trip.

“Why are we spending all this money?” she said.

Another protester, Julie-Ann Laidlaw, said: “There’s just so much to be horrified about. We can’t just stand back and let this happen.”

As a comedy producer, Ms Laidlaw worked with the late comedian Janey Godley - who famously protested at Trump’s golf course during one of his previous visits to the UK.

Ms Godley died from cancer last year at the age of 63, but Ms Laidlaw said if she was here she would be “shouting the loudest,”.

“I’m here on Janey’s behalf,” she said.

Danielle Solof, from New Jersey, said as an American in Scotland, she “can’t seem to escape” Mr Trump.

“When I was growing up, I wanted to be a diplomat. I wanted to represent the country and do good work abroad, representing peace, justice and freedom. And I feel he is the complete opposite of all of that,” she said.

She is bringing a show to the Fringe in August about “breaking up” with her home country.

She said whether the First Minister should meet with Trump is a “tricky question”.

“I think given Trump’s personality, I think bad things could happen to the First Minister if he doesn’t meet with him, and to Scotland. He will retaliate and punish them in some way,” she said.

Many gathered to protest against the war in the Middle East, with some people banging pots and pans near the doorstep of the consulate denouncing the urgent hunger crisis in Gaza.

“It’s just unthinkable. It’s just so distressing. It’s like every single day of our lives we’re being traumatised knowing that this is going on,” said one protester, Simon Whatley, a designer and artist from Dalkeith.