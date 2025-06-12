Donald Trump set for Scottish visit to mark opening of his new course

US President planning visit to Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen

US President Donald Trump is planning to be in Scotland this summer for the opening of a second course at his golf resort in Aberdeen.

A date for the trip to Trump International Golf Links has not yet been confirmed, but it is likely to be within the next couple of months or so.

Trump has hinted that he could be heading to the UK in September for a second state visit, though nothing has yet been officially announced.

Donald Trump pictured at the opening of Trump International Golf Links in 2012 | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Work on the spectacular second course at Menie Estate has been completed, with progress currently being made on the construction of a Halfway House.

The creation of what will be the Old Course and New Course is being billed by Trump International Golf Links as ‘The Greatest 36 Holes of Golf’.

Prior to his first spell as US President, Trump attended the opening of the original course in 2012 and has paid a few visits to the highly-acclaimed venue since then.

His most recent trip in 2023 was to break the ground on the second course, which was initially set to be named MacLeod after his Lewis-born mother, Mary.

A change of plan about that was announced on Wednesday, with the reason to now have the two courses as Old and New being a “nod to tradition” while, at the same time, simply to make it more straightforward for booking purposes.

In addition to the opening of a second course, the venue is also gearing up for a mouth-watering tournament double-header this summer.

For the third year in a row and second with eight-time European No 1 Colin Montgomerie as the host, it is staging the €1 million Staysure PGA Seniors Championship on 31-July-3 August.

A week later, it will then stage its first DP World Tour event in the shape of The Scottish Championship, which will boast a prize fund of $2.75 million.

“This is a very significant, very special year for us,” said Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International, at a media conference on Wednesday.

“It is a milestone year for this asset in the North-East of Scotland. It has been a labour of love for the Trump family. It is held in the highest regard by the family and the organisation.

The 12th hole on the New Course at Trump International Golf Links | Jacob Sjöman

“It is the beginning of a new era for us, having 36 holes is a big thing. It will ensure that golfers will not be too ready to leave the area, which is good news and gives us limitless options and possibilities for tournament and professional play.

“The family are very proud of what we have accomplished and I think it plays a very important part in the future of golf in Scotland.”

It seems likely that Trump would tie in a trip to Scotland with a visit to Turnberry, which he has owned since 2014, as well. His most recent visit there was also two years ago.

The last time The Open was held at the Ayrshire venue was in 2009, but Mark Darbon, The R&A’s new chief executive, spoke in positive terms recently about the possibility of the Claret Jug event returning to the Ailsa Course.

It underwent more improvements over the winter, though a scheduled re-opening was delayed after the course and clubhouse were targeted by protestors in March.

According to Montgomerie, the current top players in the game deserve the chance to play in the world’s oldest major at the Trump-owned venue.

“Turnberry needs to happen,” said the Ryder Cup legend. “It’s ranked No 1 and rightly so. It’s the best course we have - not in Scotland but in Britain. I don’t think I’m being biased saying that. I think that’s what we all feel.