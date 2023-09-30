The complainant had written to the First Minister earlier this year, but got no reply.

Patrick Grady's victim has accused Humza Yousaf of “ignoring him” and claims a lack of serious action surrounding the disgraced SNP MP has forced him to repeatedly relive his trauma.

The victim wrote to the First Minister in June, but said he had not had a single response from Mr Yousaf, despite promises from the party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking exclusively to The Scotsman, the complainant claimed the party hoped he would just “go away”, and also backed Dr Lisa Cameron’s claims that she had been punished for supporting him.

Mr Grady, the Glasgow North MP, was suspended by a Westminster panel last year for inappropriately touching the former staffer on an SNP night out in a London pub in 2016.

The SNP restored the whip to Mr Grady in December last year. Mr Grady told MPs at the time he was "profoundly sorry" for his behaviour.

In his letter, the victim spoke of the “arduous path to healing”, and accused the party of taking no steps to check on his welfare. Asking for assurances Mr Grady would not be selected again, the victim also urged the First Minister to reopen the investigation and address the “injustice”.

Months on without a reply, the victim has now claimed the party has broken its promises to him.

He said: “The initial response from a spokesperson was saying he’d respond to it, but he never did. I saw him on LBC saying he would contact Lisa Cameron, but he’s not done the same for me.

“It feels like victims are still being ignored. Since Humza come into office, the communication with the SNP has been completely non-existent whereas before that there were some lines of communication open

“I spoke to the National Secretary in March, I could text and get some responses. It was the same with SNP headquarters, sometimes I would get a reply, other times I wouldn't. That was under Nicola Sturgeon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Under Humza Yousaf, I’ve not had a single response to any of my letters. It seems like since he came in, there's been some directive to ignore me, not to communicate at all, the only way I now get any information is through the media.”

The SNP said Mr Grady had now “resumed his membership” following a six-month party suspension. Critics called the decision “disgraceful”.

The victim, who no longer works in Westminster, claimed Mr Yousaf had abdicated responsibility over Mr Grady.

He said: “I think he was asked if Grady should remain as an MP, and he said it was up to local branch members to decide that.

“Regardless, I had asked him to block Grady from standing, and I've got nothing from the party as the victim, as the complainant. Even when he was suspended for six months, I didn’t know that.”

The victim has alleged the lack of contact was a calculated decision. He said: “It’s quite clear a decision has been made not to talk to me any more. They just want me to go away, now with the lack of communication, they are hoping by not speaking to me I’ll just disappear.

"The fact is, they are still putting Patrick Grady up to campaign, he’s still speaking in Westminster, and he’s not had to go anywhere.

“He’s still going, and as the victim it causes me stress as well. When the SNP do things like this, it means me, the victim, am still suffering and having to relive my trauma over and over again. If they’d taken stronger action at the time, this issue would have been avoided.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter has emerged after SNP chief whip Owen Thompson suggested Mr Grady had done “everything asked of him” and deserved a second chance.

The victim has also offered a full-throttled support of East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow MP, Dr Cameron, who claims her support for the complainant saw her bullied and ignored by colleagues.

Speaking this week, Dr Cameron accused the party of having a "cover-up and denial" mentality, and said she believed the party was trying to force her out as she faces a selection battle.

Praising her support, the victim said: “She was giving me more support than others in the party. Initially a few other MPs reached out to me, then as more things came out in the press, they stopped.

“She then reached out later when she heard I wasn’t getting enough help. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have been able to get through it.

“I’m looking up to these MPs, these are my role models, and it made me feel like I’ve done something wrong. Lisa was there and gave me her support, and was always checking on me even though she was busy. She was telling me at the time people were starting to ignore or not be nice to her.

“It feels like it’s snowballed now to where she’s being bullied and driven out her role. There’s obviously a boys’ club mentality in Westminster.”

An SNP spokesperson: “The SNP treats all allegations of this nature with the seriousness they deserve – and the issues raised by this individual have, of course, been independently investigated by parliamentary authorities in the House of Commons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following his initial request for a meeting, ten different dates were offered by the former SNP leader, all of which were declined. The offer of a meeting with the First Minister still stands."