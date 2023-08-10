SNP MP Patrick Grady. Picture: PA

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie has written to the SNP asking them to prevent MP Patrick Grady from campaigning in a key by-election.

Patrick Grady was spotted on the campaign trail in Cambuslang earlier this week ahead of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, which was called after constituents signed a recall petition to sack the former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier.

Mr Grady apologised in Parliament after being found to have acted inappropriately towards a party staffer.

He had the SNP whip restored in December following a six-month suspension.

Dame Jackie wrote to Humza Yousaf and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn on the matter.

She said: “Mr Grady’s behaviour clearly fell well below the standard required of MPs and will have caused concern among many members of the public.

“While I understand that you have seen fit to allow such a man as Mr Grady to regain the SNP whip, I am sure that a great many Scots – including his accuser – may find his continual presence in frontline politics a source of distress.

“Today I am asking you both to consider preventing Mr Grady from representing the SNP by appearing at doorsteps in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, and to re-examine your failure to properly deal with his behaviour.”

“In an area currently experiencing a by-election due to the misconduct of another SNP MP, I am sure that you understand that the presence of a disgraced SNP politician on their doorstep sends a message to the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West that their needs are secondary to the SNP’s political self-interest.”

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “Patrick Grady made a serious error of judgment in 2016 and has since apologised.

“The independent parliamentary complaints process concluded that an apology, alongside a time-limited suspension, was the appropriate course of action.

“The SNP Group in Westminster applied the same sanction whilst the SNP suspended Mr Grady.”