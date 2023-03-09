Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan will go head to head for the second time on live television as Channel 4 host a leaders’ debate to help decide Scotland’s next first minister.

The three contenders will face questions over 30 minutes as part of a special edition of Channel 4 news. There will be additional focus on the debate in the wake of Tuesday night’s fiery opening TV debate hosted by STV, in which finance secretary Ms Forbes and health secretary Mr Yousaf attacked each others’ record in government.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the debate.

Channel 4 SNP leadership debate – host and format

The three leadership contenders will go head to head on Thursday night in a special edition of Channel 4 News

All three candidates, Ms Forbes, Mr Yousaf and Ms Regan, will take part in the second live TV debate following the shock resignation of Nicola Sturgeon.

The debate hosted in Glasgow will be a 30-minute head-to-head clash between the candidates and will be broadcast UK-wide.

What time is the SNP leadership debate on Channel 4?

The leadership debate will begin at 7pm.

Is this the only TV debate for the SNP candidates?

As well as the Channel 4 debate and Tuesday night’s STV telecast, there will be a further debate for the SNP leadership hopefuls.

BBC Scotland will also hold an hour-long debate on March 14 from 8pm. Mr Yousaf, Ms Forbes and Ms Regan will face questions from host Stephen Jardine and an audience in Edinburgh.

What can we expect

The Scotsman's political editor Alistair Grant has outlined a number of key areas that could dominate the debate, including gender reform legislation, policies overall and Scottish independence.