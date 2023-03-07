SNP leadership election debate as it happened: Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan clash in STV debate

On the future of the monarchy

Ms Forbes said there were “bigger issues facing Scotland”.

She added: “I am pretty relaxed, I would see us as part of the Commonwealth.”

But both Mr Yousaf and Ms Regan declared themselves to be republicans.

Mr Yousaf said he would “keep the monarchy for a period of time” but added “I would hope an independent Scotland would be a republic in the future”.

Ms Regan said her preference would be to have an elected head of state for an independent Scotland.