SNP leadership election debate as it happened: Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan clash in STV debate

Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan will go head to head in the first televised debate to decide Scotland’s next First Minister.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
5 minutes ago

The debate is live on STV and will give members of the public a chance to see the candidates who are battling it out to become Scotland’s next First Minister.

Members of the public will also be able to put questions towards the candidates as part of the debate.

We bring you live updates from the debate, including all the talking points, key arguments and more.

All three candidates, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan, will take part in the first TV debate following the shock resignation of Nicola Sturgeon.
SNP leadership election debate LIVE: Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan to go head to head in STV debate

And that’s about it it for tonight, we have a terrific analysis piece on the site following the fiery debate with real clashes between the three candidates on a host of matters including independence strategies and more.

For more on the debate please continue to check The Scotsman across the next few days where we will briing insight and analysis on the SNP leadership debate, and always you can support us by subscribing to The Scotsman

Thanks for your company, for those who were interacting on Twitter and for your company this evening.

The three candidates for First Minister faced fierce questioning on their government record, plans for independence, and the future of the coalition deal with the Scottish Greens in the first SNP leadership TV debate.

Full story HERE

On the future of the monarchy

Ms Forbes said there were “bigger issues facing Scotland”.

She added: “I am pretty relaxed, I would see us as part of the Commonwealth.”

But both Mr Yousaf and Ms Regan declared themselves to be republicans.

Mr Yousaf said he would “keep the monarchy for a period of time” but added “I would hope an independent Scotland would be a republic in the future”.

Ms Regan said her preference would be to have an elected head of state for an independent Scotland.

And she said in the “new circumstances” after the death of the Queen last year it might be time for the SNP conference to debate if retaining the monarchy was still the right policy for the party “or whether we should move to a policy of having an elected head of state”.

Some key takeaways

The candidates were aked about whether they would work with the Greens

Forbes says she would be open to them remaining in government adding: “It’s up to them if they can live with the approach I’m taking on economic growth.”

Regan says she wants to work with all the pro-independence parties to further independence, while Yousaf dubbed the deal with the Greens is “absolutely vital”.

In his analysis piece, Alistair Grant writes: “It was fast-paced, brutal and about a million times more entertaining. It was also much more enlightening.

The differences between the candidates were laid bare for all to see. On independence, Ms Forbes and Mr Yousaf both focused on growing support. Ms Regan pledged that at every election going forward, “we will make it crystal clear that a majority of votes for the SNP will be a democratic mandate for independence”.

Full story HERE

The candidates are asked about the monarchy if Scotland chose to become independent

Kate Forbes said she would keep the monarchy and see it as a Commonwealth

Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan both state that they are Republicans - Ash Regan adding that it is SNP policy to have a monarchy but that she would be open to revist such a policy.

