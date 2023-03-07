Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan will go head to head in the first televised debate to decide Scotland’s next First Minister.

Scotland’s Next First Minister: The STV Debate will give members of the public a chance to see the candidates, who have been campaigning and taking part in SNP hustings over the last week.

Members of the public will also be able to put questions towards the candidates as part of the debate.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the debate.

STV SNP leadership debate – host and format

All three candidates, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan, will take part in the first TV debate following the shock resignation of Nicola Sturgeon.

STV Political editor Colin Mackay will quiz candidates before they cross-examine each other, with members of the public also given a chance to ask questions over the broadcast, which will last 70 minutes.

It will not be members of the SNP alone, but rather members of the public who will ask questions.

After the debate, Scotland Tonight presenter Rona Dougall will analyse the debate with STV’s special correspondent Bernard Ponsonby and a host of politics guests to provide reaction and analysis.

What time is the SNP leadership debate on STV?

The STV leadership debate will begin at 9pm and will also be available to watch live on the STV player.

Is this the only TV debate for the SNP candidates?

As well as the STV debate, there will be further debates for the SNP leadership hopefuls.

Channel 4 will host a further debate on Thursday, with the 30-minute head-to-head taking place in Glasgow from 7pm.

BBC Scotland will also hold an hour-long debate on March 14 from 8pm. Mr Yousaf, Ms Forbes and Ms Regan will face questions from host Stephen Jardine and an audience in Edinburgh.

What can we expect

The Scotsman's political editor Alistair Grant has outlined a number of key areas that could dominate the debate, including gender reform legislation, policies overall and Scottish independence.