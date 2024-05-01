Scottish Labour are pushing to try and get a Scottish election in the diary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If his vote wins, it could lead to a Scottish election. There could also be an election if there is no majority vote for a new first minister, as Kate Forbes and John Swinney consider whether to bid for the leadership.

The Scotsman takes a look back at the last Holyrood election and it’s results.

When was the last Scottish election?

It was held on May 6, 2021. Instead of an overnight count, the results were counted over the next two days to allow for coronavirus restrictions.

If the SNP serves out its full term, the next election wouldn’t be until 2026.

What were the results?

The SNP won the most seats with 64. This was one short of a majority, but one more seat than it won in the previous Scottish election in 2016.

The Scottish Conservatives won 31, Scottish Labour 22, Scottish Green seven and the Scottish Lib Dems four. The turnout was 63.2 per cent, the highest ever in a Scottish election.

Check who won in your constituency

Aberdeen Central - Kevin Stewart (SNP)

Aberdeen Donside - Jackie Dunbar (SNP)

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine - Audrey Nicoll (SNP)

Aberdeenshire East - Gillian Martin (SNP)

Aberdeenshire West - Alexander Burnett (Scottish Conservative)

Airdrie and Shotts - Neil Gray (SNP)

Almond Valley - Angela Constance (SNP)

Angus North and Mearns - Mairi Gougeon (SNP)

Angus South - Graeme Dey (SNP)

Argyll and Bute - Jenni Minto (SNP)

Ayr - Siobhian Brown (SNP)

Banffshire and Buchan Coast - Karen Adam (SNP)

Caithness, Sutherland and Ross - Maree Todd (SNP)

Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley - Elena Whitham (SNP)

Clackmannanshire and Dunblane - Keith Brown (SNP)

Clydebank and Milngavie - Marie McNair (SNP)

Clydesdale - Màiri McAllan (SNP)

Coatbridge and Chryston - Fulton MacGregor (SNP)

Cowdenbeath - Annabelle Ewing (SNP)

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth - Jamie Hepburn (SNP)

Cunninghame North - Kenneth Gibson (SNP)

Cunninghame South - Ruth Maguire (SNP)

Dumbarton - Dame Jackie Baillie (Scottish Labour)

Dumfriesshire - Oliver Mundell (Scottish Conservative)

Dundee City East - Shona Robison (SNP)

Dundee City West - Joe Fitzpatrick (SNP)

Dunfermline - Shirley-Anne Somerville (SNP)

East Kilbride - Collette Stevenson (SNP)

East Lothian - Paul McLennan (SNP)

Eastwood - Jackson Carlaw (Scottish Conservative)

Edinburgh Central - Angus Robertson (SNP)

Edinburgh Eastern - Ash Regan (SNP - has now defected to Alba)

Edinburgh Northern and Leith - Ben Macpherson (SNP)

Edinburgh Pentlands - Gordon MacDonald (SNP)

Edinburgh Southern - Daniel Johnson (Scottish Labour)

Edinburgh Western - Alex Cole-Hamilton (Scottish Lib Dems)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire - Rachael Hamilton (Scottish Conservatives)

Falkirk East - Michelle Thomson (SNP)

Falkirk West - Michael Matheson (SNP)

Galloway and West Dumfries - Finlay Carson (Scottish Conservative)

Glasgow Anniesland - Bill Kidd (SNP)

Glasgow Cathcart - James Dornan (SNP)

Glasgow Kelvin - Kaukab Stewart (SNP)

Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn - Bob Doris (SNP)

Glasgow Pollock - Humza Yousaf (SNP)

Glasgow Provan - Ivan McKee (SNP)

Glasgow Shettleston - John Mason (SNP)

Glasgow Southside - Nicola Sturgeon (SNP)

Greenock and Inverclyde - Stuart McMillan (SNP)

Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse - Christina McKelvie (SNP)

Inverness and Nairn - Fergus Ewing (SNP)

Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley - Willie Coffey (SNP)

Kirkcaldy - David Torrance (SNP)

Linlithgow - Fiona Hyslop (SNP)

Mid Fife and Glenrothes - Jenny Gilruth (SNP)

Midlothian North and Musselburgh - Colin Beattie (SNP)

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale - Christine Grahame (SNP)

Moray - Richard Lochhead (SNP)

Motherwell and Wishaw - Clare Adamson (SNP)

Na h-Eileanan an Iar - Alasdair Allan (SNP)

North East Fife - Willie Rennie (Scottish Lib Dems)

Orkney - Liam McArthur (Scottish Lib Dems)

Paisley - George Adam (SNP)

Perthshire North - John Swinney (SNP)

Perthshire South and Kinross-shire - Jim Fairlie (SNP)

Renfrewshire North and West - Natalie Don (SNP)

Renfrewshire South - Tom Arthur (SNP)

Rutherglen - Clare Haughey (SNP)

Shetland - Beatrice Wishart (Scottish Lib Dems)

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch - Kate Forbes (SNP)

Stirling - Evelyn Tweed (SNP)

Strathkelvin and Bearsden - Rona Mackay (SNP)

Uddingston and Bellshill - Stephanie Callaghan (SNP)

Check who won in your region

Central Scotland:

Richard Leonard (Scottish Labour)

Stephen Kerr (Scottish Conservative)

Monica Lennon (Scottish Labour)

Graham Simpson (Scottish Conservative)

Mark Griffin (Scottish Labour)

Meghan Gallacher (Scottish Conservative)

Gillian Mackay (Scottish Greens)

Glasgow:

Pauline McNeill (Scottish Labour)

Anas Sarwar (Scottish Labour)

Annie Wells (Scottish Conservative)

Patrick Harvie (Scottish Greens)

Paul Sweeney (Scottish Labour)

Pam Duncan-Glancy (Scottish Labour)

Dr Sandesh Gulhane (Scottish Conservative)

Highlands and Islands

Douglas Ross MP (Scottish Conservative)

Edward Mountain (Scottish Conservative)

Rhoda Grant (Scottish Labour)

Baron Donald Cameron of Lochiel (Scottish Conservative - has since been replaced by Tim Eagle)

Ariane Burgess (Scottish Greens)

Jamie Halcro Johnston (Scottish Conservative)

Emma Roddick (SNP)

Lothian:

Miles Briggs (Scottish Conservative)

Alison Johnstone (Scottish Greens - she has since renounced her party affiliation to take up the position of presiding officer)

Sue Webber (Scottish Conservative)

Sarah Boyack (Scottish Labour)

Jeremy Balfour (Scottish Conservative)

Foysol Choudhury (Scottish Labour)

Lorna Slater (Scottish Greens)

Mid Scotland and Fife:

Murdo Fraser (Scottish Conservative)

Liz Smith (Scottish Conservative)

Claire Baker (Scottish Labour)

Mark Ruskell (Scottish Greens)

Dean Lockhart (Scottish Conservative - has since been replaced by Roz McCall)

Alex Rowley (Scottish Labour)

Alexander Stewart (Scottish Conservative)

North East:

Liam Kerr (Scottish Conservative)

Michael Marra (Scottish Labour)

Douglas Lumsden (Scottish Conservative)

Maurice Golden (Scottish Conservative)

Maggie Chapman (Scottish Greens)

Tess White (Scottish Conservative)

Mercedes Villalba (Scottish Labour)

South Scotland:

Colin Smyth (Scottish Labour)

Craig Hoy (Scottish Conservative)

Carol Mochan (Scottish Labour)

Brian Whittle (Scottish Conservative)

Sharon Dowey (Scottish Conservative)

Emma Harper (SNP)

Martin Whitfield (Scottish Labour)

West Scotland:

Neil Bibby (Scottish Labour)

Russell Findlay (Scottish Conservative)

Katy Clark (Scottish Labour)

Jamie Greene (Scottish Conservative)

Ross Greer (Scottish Greens)

Paul O’Kane (Scottish Labour)